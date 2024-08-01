Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund Announces Completion of $1.175 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund ("CELFX" or "the Fund"), an interval fund providing access to alternative private credit strategies, has announced the closing of a senior secured syndicated revolving credit facility (the "Facility"). The Facility is led by PNC Bank, N.A., as administrative agent and joint lead arranger and Barings as joint lead arranger through the Barings Portfolio Finance team.

Under the Facility, which closed on July 19, 2024, the lenders have agreed to extend credit to the Fund in an aggregate amount of $1.175 billion with an option to request that existing and/or new lenders provide up to $2.0 billion. The Facility will mature on July 19, 2029.

The Fund intends to utilize the Facility to support continued growth in the balance sheet coinciding with the Fund's continued pace of equity inflows. As of June 30, 2024, CELFX has approximately $3.4 billion in net assets, up from approximately $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2023.

"We are excited about the closing of this important facility for CELFX. Having recently crossed three years of performance, this transaction enhances the flexibility of our balance sheet so that we can continue pursuing our goal of delivering the best investor experience for years to come," Stephen Nesbitt, Portfolio Manager of CELFX and CEO of Cliffwater.

"This facility provides CELFX with both immediate robust liquidity and a pathway to continued equity growth. We thank our lender partners for their continued support." Daniel Lepore, Managing Director and Head of Liability Management.

ABOUT CLIFFWATER ENHANCED LENDING FUND (CELFX)

Launched July 1, 2021, Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund is a Delaware statutory trust registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and operates as an interval fund.

CELFX invests across the private debt spectrum, including diversifying sub-asset classes with lower correlation to traditional risk assets, to tap into unique risk premiums to pursue high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. The fund provides immediate exposure to niche strategies in one efficient solution that would be costly and challenging for investors to replicate.

As of June 30, 2024, CELFX has $3.4 billion in net asset value and approximately $3.7 billion in total gross assets. Since inception, CELFX has delivered a net annualized total return of 13.16%. The broad-based portfolio was invested across 13 private debt strategies with an average look-through exposure to any single issuer of less than 0.1%.

Cliffwater LLC serves as the investment adviser of the Fund.

https://www.cliffwaterfunds.com

ABOUT CLIFFWATER LLC

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater", or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager that provides proactive research, advisory, and investment services. Cliffwater was founded in 2004; has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Newport Beach; and currently has approximately $28 billion in assets under management (AUM) and $83 billion in assets under advisement (AUA).

Cliffwater is a leader in private debt. The Firm's research has been published in "The Journal of Alternative Investments," and in 2018, its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Nesbitt, was named one of the "30 Most Influential People in Private Debt" by Private Debt Investor. Mr. Nesbitt has also written one of the first books on private debt: "Private Debt: Opportunities in Corporate Direct Lending" (Wiley Finance, 2019); with its second edition being released in 2023: "Private Debt: Yield, Safety and the Emergence of Alternative Lending" (Wiley Finance, 2023).

Cliffwater's private debt research has also led to the creation of four indices: the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index ("CDLI"), which is an asset-weighted index that seeks to measure the unlevered, gross of fees performance for U.S. middle market corporate loans; the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index: Senior-Only ("CDLI-S"), which is an index focusing on the senior loans within the CDLI; the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index: Venture-Only ("CDLI-V"), which is an index comprised of only venture-backed loans within the CDLI; and the Cliffwater BDC Index ("CWBDC"), which is a capitalization-weighted index built to measure the performance of exchanged-traded Business Development Companies ("BDCs").

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com

