Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) - Operations Restart

In other news, Clifton's investment in American Silver, LLC continues to move forward with strong sales including the recent addition of products now being distributed through two very large food, drug, and mass store chains. American Silver group of companies has also recently won three new awards which include: Total Health Magazine's "Award of Excellence" and Best of State awards for both "Health and Wellness" and "Medical Manufacturing". If this strong trend in sales continues, we expect a significant increase in distributions.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC: (CFTN).

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

