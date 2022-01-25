Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "December Production Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the December 2021 production report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. In December, Desert Hawk sold 423 ounces of gold and 454 ounces of silver recovered from the leach pad. They also crushed 17,909 tons of ore, added 199 recoverable ounces to the leach pad, and they estimate that they have 4,264 recoverable ounces of gold still remaining on the leach pad.

This is a new monthly record for Desert Hawk in both gold and silver sales. Significantly, Desert Hawk has been able to continue to mine and process ores in the dead of winter. This is a measure of Desert Hawk's increased planning and efficiency in achieving throughput. They are also still waiting for their project expansion permit approval.

Clifton has several different mineral outcrops on its large property block, each with the potential of stand-alone projects. For more information on different areas on the property, please see the "Property Reports" section on the Company's website at https://www.cliftonmining.com. For more information on the Company's mineral resources, please see section 6 of the Updated Behre Dolbear Report found under the "Shear Zone Summary Report," in the Property Reports section.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company