Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (the "Company") - "Annual Meeting Voting Results"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Clifton Mining Company held its annual meeting at 12:30 pm on October 17, 2025 at the Alpine Art Center in Alpine, Utah. The Company reports that shareholders approved the election of each of the six (6) director nominees. Each director nominee received affirmative votes calculated from a quorum of approximately 64% of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows (all percentages are rounded):

Director Nominee (Term ) For

Jessica Marr (Term expiring 2026) 78 %



Michael Marr (Term expiring 2027) 79 %



Erica Marr (Term expiring 2027) 78 %



K. Bruce Jones (Term expiring 2028) 89 %



Kenneth S. Friedman (Term expiring 2028) 66 %



Scott S. Moeller (Term expiring 2028) 65 %

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC as the Company's independent auditors, with affirmative votes from approximately 90% of the shares voted. The Board of Directors had recommended a vote for this proposal.

Three reports were given at the meeting, one from Michael Marr, who provided some background as an investor in residential and commercial real estate and how he came to be interested as an investor in both Desert Hawk Gold Corp. and Clifton Mining Company. He also provided an update that Desert Hawk operations, stating there is still much work to be done, but the operations are producing approximately 6 ounces of gold per day and are cash flow positive. Ken Friedman discussed the sea-change in the pricing of precious metals and how that has led to a major change in Clifton strategy, from seeking to survive (and being one of the few exploration companies to do so) to actively courting a partner to develop the Clifton Shear Zones and other potential high-value mineral targets, of which there are a number on the Clifton Mining properties. A final report was given by Paul Schwitzer, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for American Biotech Labs, LLC a wholly owned American Silver, LLC entity, of which the Company is a Member. Mr. Schwitzer reported that product sales for 2025 are a head of last year and that Amazon sales have also continued to grow significantly over the past three years. He also reported that Amazon is still showing that around 70% of first-time users have re-ordered the products. The company has also continued to focus on increasing sales in the medical supply markets.

The meeting adjourned around 2:30 pm.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company