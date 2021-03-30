Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "March 2021 Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for January 2021, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) sold 286 ounces of gold and 302 ounces of silver recovered from the leach pad. They crushed 19,797 tons of ore and added 234 ounces of gold to the leach pad. There are currently 5,080 ounces of recoverable gold on the leach pad. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

Notice of Distribution - American Silver, LLC, has issued a March 2021 distribution in the amount of $0.06 per share, totaling $91,500 to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. American Silver companies had new patents issued in 2020, including a new US patent on the use of its proprietary silver product to preserve Botulinum Toxin products and extend both the potential life and lasting effect of the injections. In a phase one trial report, some patients reported that the beneficial effect was extended from an average of 2-3 months to time periods as long as 6-9 months. Botulinum Toxin is a multi-billion dollar industry. American Silver currently holds 69 patents with a number of additional patent applications pending. For more information on Silver Biotics® products, please see www.silverbiotics.com.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

