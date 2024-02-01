Climate Change and Natural Resources Take Center Stage

News provided by

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

01 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is excited to announce the opening of six new exhibitions—including As the Lake Fades featuring the work of 15 local, national, and international artists exploring drought, climate change, and the environmental crisis facing Utahns. Every exhibition focuses on our natural world from The Great Salt Lake and biocrust to public lands and the American West landscape.

As the Lake Fades, through June 1, 2024: As the Lake Fades looks at how people have been, and continue to be, connected to the Great Salt Lake as well as its importance to the past, present, and future residents of the Salt Lake Valley. The exhibition aims to illustrate how artists, art collectives, and residents of the region can work together to understand and mitigate human-caused environmental disasters while finding equitable solutions.

Everything Is Collective: Expected Image, through April 27, 2024: Everything Is Collective explores how the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) uses visuality, photography, and images as a crucial part of its land management policies. This modular project features a little-known Visual Resource Management System which is used to determine the "scenic or visual values of American public lands." The goal is to challenge common perceptions around nature and land use.

Diane Tuft: Entropy, through April 27, 2024: Diane Tuft's photographs explore the destructive impact climate change has had on our region: specifically, the demise of the Great Salt Lake. You'll see the impact of climate change expressed as saturated colors, visible cracks, and clear textures.

Paul Kos: Oracles, through June 29, 2024: Continuing themes from his broader practice—which includes sculpture, performance, site-specific, and public works—the videos selected here show conceptual artist Paul Kos working to conjure or uncover meaning from the landscape and natural world.

Jorge Rojas & Dr. Sasha Reed: The Biocrust Project, through June 1, 2024: As the Canyonlands Research Center's first Artist in Residency project, Jorge Rojas and Dr. Sasha Reed have created an audiovisual art installation that offers an educational and immersive encounter with biocrust—also known as the desert's skin.

Jerrin Wagstaff: American Landscapes, through March 30, 2024: In American Landscapes UMOCA Artist-in-Residence Jerrin Wagstaff explores how the landscape of the American West shapes ideas about American identity today.

SOURCE Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

Also from this source

UMOCA's New Mobile Art Exhibition Explores the Complex Interplay Between Humanity's Needs and Environmental Impact

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is excited to announce that the Art Truck will be hitting the road again this school year with a...
"A Greater Utah," UMOCA's Sweeping Survey of Utah Artists, Highlights 6 Curators and 29 Artists to Explore the State of Art in Utah

"A Greater Utah," UMOCA's Sweeping Survey of Utah Artists, Highlights 6 Curators and 29 Artists to Explore the State of Art in Utah

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announced today that twenty-nine Utah-based artists selected by six Utah-based curators will be featured in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.