UMOCA's New Mobile Art Exhibition Explores the Complex Interplay Between Humanity's Needs and Environmental Impact

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

27 Sep, 2023, 07:07 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is excited to announce that the Art Truck will be hitting the road again this school year with a compelling new exhibition by artist and researcher Nina Elder. The exhibition, What Sustains, features intricate large-scale drawings that narrate the complex relationships between humanity and nature. In this roving exhibition, students are encouraged to engage with Elder's thought-provoking artworks and contemplate the impact of mining and deforestation. These altered landscapes represent the enduring footprint of industry and act as both scars on the land as well as reminders of the vital resources that support humanity's needs. What Sustains will be on view through August 1, 2024, as it travels to schools and community events statewide.

The UMOCA Art Truck brings exciting and accessible contemporary art––created by leading local and national artists––directly to schools and community venues across the state free of charge. In the 2022-23 school year, the Art Truck served over 10,000 students throughout Utah and visited 64 schools and community events from Logan to Escalante. Each visit includes the expertise of a trained museum art educator who leads students through a meaningful exploration of the exhibition. Teachers are provided with structured lesson plans to supplement their tour and integrate the Art Truck into their curriculum.

