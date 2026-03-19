Climate Correction™ 2026 convenes leaders in Orlando to advance nature-powered climate solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists, entrepreneurs, policymakers and communicators gathered in Orlando this month for Climate Correction 2026, VoLo Foundation's flagship conference focused on accelerating practical solutions to the global climate crisis.

Held March 10-11 at The Celeste Hotel, the event brought together 292 participants and 46 speakers for two days of discussions on science-driven climate action, nature-based solutions and cross-sector collaboration.

VoLo Foundation, Founders and Trustees, Thais Lopez Vogel and David S. Vogel embark on a personal and data-driven conversation with this year's Climate Correction emcee, The CLEO Institute Founder, Caroline Lewis.

Built around the theme "Nature Powered Solutions," the conference created a forum where science, innovation, culture and community engagement intersected to explore strategies for reducing climate risks and strengthening resilience.

"You don't have to do it all, but you have to do something," said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation, in closing remarks. "When you touch hearts and emotions, that's when people act."

Cross-sector collaboration

Throughout the conference, speakers emphasized that tackling the climate crisis requires cooperation among scientists, businesses, governments and local communities.

The event also featured the presentation of the VISTA Award, a grant program supporting graduate students developing innovative climate solutions in Florida. This year's award went to a team from the University of Miami for its project, "Functionalization and Pre-Carbonation of Florida-Native Algae Biochar for Carbon-Negative Cementitious Composites," which explores new approaches for low-carbon construction materials.

Television host Zay Harding also addressed attendees, highlighting technological innovations featured in the sustainability series The Visioneers with Zay Harding. He emphasized the importance of communicating climate solutions in ways that inspire people to act.

The show is produced by Hearst Media Production Group with VoLo Foundation as its exclusive production partner and airs Saturday mornings on CBS.

Nature as infrastructure

A central theme of the conference was the role of nature-based solutions in addressing climate challenges.

Sessions such as "Greening the City" examined how integrating green infrastructure into urban environments can help reduce heat, improve air quality, mitigate flooding and strengthen community resilience. Researchers also highlighted the importance of addressing environmental inequities, noting that underserved neighborhoods often face higher heat exposure due to limited access to green spaces.

Experts also pointed to the importance of Everglades restoration as a critical component of Florida's climate resilience strategy. Healthy wetlands help improve water quality, protect ecosystems and support industries and communities that depend on reliable water resources.

Speakers stressed that strengthening environmental protections, improving land-use planning and investing in ecosystem restoration can generate significant long-term economic and social benefits.

Case studies presented during the conference — including Rock The Ocean (Tortuga Music Festival) and 4Ocean — highlighted how businesses and cultural events can mobilize large audiences and generate measurable environmental impact.

A collective effort

Organizers said the conference underscored a common message: meaningful climate progress requires collaboration, innovation and community engagement.

"Climate action is a collective effort," Lopez Vogel said. "Each of us has a role to play."

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, advancing education and improving health. More information is available at volofoundation.org.

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SOURCE VoLo Foundation