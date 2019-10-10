Climate FieldView™ Teams Up with Tillable™ to Improve Farm Data Transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer's digital agriculture division, The Climate Corporation (Climate), announced today a partnership between its industry-leading FieldView™ digital farming platform and Tillable , a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace connecting farmers and landowners.

Approximately 40 percent of U.S. farmland is rented or leased, according to USDA estimates . Despite the sizeable $32 billion farmland rental market in the U.S., Tillable is the first and only digital platform to optimize returns for landowners. The platform also helps farmers access land to expand operations. Now, FieldView farmer customers using Tillable can more easily share farm operation details, such as planting and yield data, that they're already collecting through the FieldView platform.

"Farmers rely on many different relationships and technologies to ensure a successful season," said Mike Stern, CEO at The Climate Corporation and Head of Digital Farming for Bayer Crop Science. "We are always interested in collaborating with other innovators to support farmers in the many decisions they make to simplify and improve their operations. Integrating Tillable's marketplace with FieldView offers easy-to-use digital tools that will improve farm efficiency."

Digital platforms that provide a marketplace to easily connect consumers to service providers are common across nearly all industries. From booking accommodations to scheduling a ride to the airport, digital platforms are playing a prominent role in how people secure services today.

"This partnership reaffirms our commitment to protecting farmland's long-term value," said Corbett Kull, co-founder and CEO of Tillable. "With FieldView integration, farmers using Tillable can more easily share data about their operation to continue building their reputation, and landowners can rest assured that their property is being properly cared for and will remain a protected investment."

First launched in the United States in 2015, FieldView gives farmers a deeper understanding of their fields so they can make more informed operating decisions to optimize yields, maximize efficiency and reduce risk. FieldView is currently on more than 60 million paid acres across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe and Argentina and on track to achieve more than 90 million paid acres globally in 2019. It has quickly become the most broadly connected platform in the industry and will continue to expand into other global regions over the next few years.

For more information, visit climatefieldview.com .

For more information about Tillable, visit tillable.com .

