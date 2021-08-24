Climate Platform Persefoni Announces Mike Wallace as Senior Vice President of Strategic Market Engagement

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , the climate platform built for enterprises and institutional investors to easily manage and report on their real-time carbon footprint, today announced that Mike Wallace will join the company as SVP of Strategic Market Engagement. Wallace joins Persefoni with nearly 30 years of experience in sustainability, ESG reporting/compliance, and managing social and human capital. Among other roles in the field, Wallace previously served as a director for the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), where he worked on foundational initiatives such as the International Integrated Reporting Council (IRRC), to the European Commission proposal on corporate ESG reporting, and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative's (SSEi) on ESG listing guidance. At Persefoni, Wallace will oversee key partnerships to help with the integration and application of Persefoni's climate accounting platform.

"Mike adds to the growing list of ESG leaders joining Persefoni, helping us, our customers, and our partners address the climate crisis with rigor, transparency, and confidence. Mike will work closely with Persefoni's Chief Sustainability Officer, Tim Mohin, himself the former CEO of GRI, as part of the Carbon & Climate Solutions group led by Grant Berry. Both Mike and Tim collaborate with Persefoni advisors Curtis D. Ravenel and Robert G. Eccles, who bring decades of experience reporting on ESG frameworks. Persefoni will continue adding to this all-star group, helping bridge the gap between technology and sustainability, as we continue building the go-to platform for intelligent carbon management," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni. "In the confusing landscape of ESG reporting frameworks and requirements, our clients and partners seek experts who can help them measure and manage their impacts with confidence. There is quite literally no one better qualified than Mike to help them do that."

Alongside his work identifying and supporting new business partners in their implementation of Persefoni's climate platform, Wallace will also partner with key stakeholders to expand the adoption of standardized, verifiable carbon accounting tools and techniques helping Persefoni partners understand and keep up to speed with ESG reporting and regulatory needs.

"I'm honored to join Persefoni and work with people who share in my commitment to helping business leaders understand, manage, and ultimately reduce their carbon footprint. With nearly 30 years of experience in sustainability and ESG reporting and regulation, I'm intimately familiar with helping leaders identify and understand their ESG liabilities, and translating them into strategic plans that support businesses as they assess the impacts to their bottom lines. Persefoni's underlying architecture and methodology is simply the best in terms of helping companies understand, assess, report, manage and ultimately reduce their carbon footprints through its climate platform. I look forward to supporting organizations in their efforts to decarbonize," said Wallace.

Wallace joines Persefoni from his former role as partner at Environment Resources Management (ERM) where he counseled clients on corporate responsibility and sustainability solutions and helped shape several strategic partnerships for ERM. As such, Wallace served as the Interim Executive Director for the Social & Human Capital Coalition, a multi-stakeholder project of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). His work included overseeing the establishment of the overall governance structure, technical council and global network that drove the creation of the Social & Human Capital Protocol, which was officially launched at GreenBiz 2019 alongside the WBCSD, Nasdaq, and Microsoft.

"The latest findings from the UN's IPCC report is an urgent call to action for all companies to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. ⁠Mike's leadership combined with Persefoni's industry-leading carbon accounting technology will help organizations navigate that journey" said Tim Mohin..

About Persefoni

Persefoni is the premier, intelligent climate platform built for enterprises and institutional investors to easily calculate, analyze, manage, and report on their real-time carbon footprint. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni SaaS platform provides users a single source of carbon truth for their organization and enables them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and transparency as their financial ones.

