Climate Risk Analytics Company, FLINTpro, Expands Globally with US & UK Hires and New US Headquarters

FLINTpro, a nature analytics and technology company offering compliance and financial risk assessment tools for companies regulated by climate protocols expands its executive team and opens its US headquarters in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLINTpro , a Denver-based nature analytics company that utilizes comprehensive data to provide compliance and financial risk assessment tools for companies regulated by climate protocols, announced today that it has opened new headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and will expand its executive team. The hires include Vice President of Business Development, Josh Shaeffer; Head of Product, Meghan Purdy; and Vice President of Marketing, Erika Gammon. The hires are in addition to the appointment of Kurt McFarland as CFO in January of this year.

As the world works to adapt to a changing climate, evaluating climate risk has become critical for a variety of industries that continue to drive economic growth, especially in emerging markets. FLINTpro enables corporations and investors to make informed decisions regarding their impact on nature and development by utilizing the company's - and the industry's only - comprehensive reporting platform measuring greenhouse gas emissions (GhG), deforestation and biodiversity impact. FLINTpro helps customers avoid financial risk through measurement and reporting verification (MRV), and ensuring seamless compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulations (EUDR), The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Directive (EUCSD), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), among others.

"Forestry, agriculture and land use are responsible for a third of global emissions, second only to fossil fuel emissions, and an outsized impact on global warming. Understanding that impact and its origins is critical to limiting an organization's financial and regulatory risk," said Tina Morris, CEO of FLINTpro. "Our natural resources are finite and FLINTpro helps empower organizations through the seamless integration of reliable data. We are excited to leverage our leading platform in the U.S. and U.K. markets, while bolstering our team with deeply experienced industry executives like Kurt, Josh, Meghan and Erika."

Kurt McFarland, a former investment banker, began working with FLINTpro as a consultant in 2022 and was appointed full-time CFO in January 2024 . Kurt joined the company with an extensive background in financial management and strategic planning that has been honed through leadership positions at mission-driven startups including NationBuilder, Kinela and Expert360. He also serves as Managing Director at Regen Impact and sits on the board of 10x10 Philanthropy.

Vice President of Business Development, Josh Shaeffer, is a seasoned sustainability and technology professional with expertise in regenerative agriculture and carbon projects. Previously, Josh was VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Boomitra, a leading soil carbon project developer, and has previously worked with Adidas and Runtastic. Josh earned an MBA from Emory University in innovation and earned a sustainability leadership certificate from Presidio Graduate School.

As Lead Climate Product Manager at Jupiter Intelligence, Meghan Purdy developed enterprise API and SaaS application solutions to help organizations strengthen their resilience to climate change. She previously spent 10 years at Moody's RMS, where she designed software and analytics to deliver their world-leading natural catastrophe models to the insurance industry. At FLINTpro, Meghan spearheads the development of products assessing the impact of land management practices on greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and biodiversity worldwide. Meghan has a degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from Harvard University.

Newly appointed VP of Marketing, Erika Gammon, joins FLINTpro with 20 years of marketing and branding experience with an MBA in Sustainability. Her undergraduate degree is from Babson College with a concentration in entrepreneurship. Erika has led initiatives at previous companies that include winning the BNEF Pioneers award in 2023, as well as an Earthshot Prize nomination.

About FLINTpro:

FLINTpro is a nature analytics and technology company empowering confident, data-informed decisions to drive positive change in both nature and business at scale. Utilizing global real-time and historic land-sector data, FLINTpro's proprietary set of products enables significant advantages to reduce climate risk, make nature-positive commitments, and measure and manage carbon and natural capital across all land uses, including forests, agriculture, grasslands, coastal areas, and soils.

Their team of scientists, including lead authors and expert reviewers for global climate organizations, ensures that their solutions are built on credible data to maximize nature's impact and reduce climate risk. FLINTpro is committed to incorporating the value of nature across value chains to ensure a sustainable and green future for all.

