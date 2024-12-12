Climate XChange Launches 9th Annual EV Raffle to Raise Funds for State-Level Climate Action

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate XChange , a 501(c)3 nonprofit advancing state-level climate policy, launched their 9th Annual EV Raffle . Their Grand Prize winner can choose a fully electric car from any manufacturer, priced up to $120,000—that's a selection of nearly 60 models on the market today. This unique fundraising event allows Climate XChange to develop impactful programming that adapts to the changing needs of the climate movement, a mission made even more critical with uncertainty over the future of federal action.

The Prizes

Three of the nearly 60 grand prize options in Climate XChange's 9th Annual EV Raffle: a Polestar, Rivian, and Tesla.

Grand Prize: A custom-built electric car from any manufacturer, priced up to $120,000 , with all taxes paid by Climate XChange

, with all taxes paid by Climate XChange 2nd Prize: $12,500

3rd Prize: $7,500

Early Bird Prize: $10,000 (Must purchase a ticket by 11:59 PM on December 31, 2024 )

How It Works

For nearly a decade, Climate XChange has worked to create a fair and transparent raffle to fund its work. Every ticket purchased is an entry into the raffle, and they're only selling 5,000 tickets so the odds of winning are better than most internet raffles and sweepstakes.

All tickets purchased before the end of 2024 will also be entered into Climate XChange's bonus Early Bird Drawing for $10,000. They'll choose the Early Bird winner on January 3, 2025, and all tickets will still be entered into the Grand Prize drawing in February.

The drawing for the Grand Prize, 2nd Prize, and 3rd Prize will be live-streamed on February 28, 2025. No matter how many tickets are sold, Climate XChange will draw for and award all three prizes.

Climate XChange prioritizes a fair drawing process. They livestream the whole drawing so you can feel comfortable that the winners were chosen fairly. They also hire independent auditors to oversee the process, to ensure that every ticket purchased is entered into the drawing.

The team has personally worked with each of their eight previous Grand Prize winners to help them build and order their dream electric vehicles. Last year's winner designed a red Tesla Model X Plaid with all available options.

Support Climate XChange

The proceeds from this raffle help fund Climate XChange's work to advance state-level climate policy. While the future of climate action on the federal level is uncertain, states will lead the nation's response to the climate crisis. Climate XChange is doubling down on our commitment to working with state actors on policies backed by science, regardless of political affiliation.

Last year's raffle helped fund the development of their redesigned State Climate Policy Dashboard . The Dashboard provides critical information on 62 state-level climate policies across 50 states and features in-depth state examples, model legislation, and enacted policy text. This one-of-a-kind tool is designed to inform decision-making and help craft the most impactful state-level policies.

The raffle also helps fund the State Climate Policy Network , a coalition of more than 15,000 legislators, executive branch officials, advocates, and technical experts working across the country to advance climate policy. The Network offers tools and resources to help state actors advance climate action, including policy calls and webinars, quarterly legislator discussions, a biweekly newsletter, and pro bono policy assistance.

Buy Your Ticket Today

Every ticket purchased supports Climate XChange's work so no matter what you can feel good about contributing to an important cause. Buy your tickets today for two drawings and four chances to win. With only 5,000 tickets being sold, there's no time to wait!

"In the absence of ambitious federal leadership to deal with the climate crisis, states must lead the effort to pass effective policies that meet the urgency of the moment. Climate XChange is committed to advancing climate policies in state capitals across the country and our raffle helps us carry out this critical work," said Paola Ferreira Miani, Climate XChange Executive Director.

"U.S. electric vehicle sales exceeded 1,000,000 for the first time last year. There are now nearly 60 EV models on the market, from over 25 brands*. We structured our 9th raffle so that the winner can choose from among all of these available options," said Peter Kirby, Climate XChange Board Member and Raffle Director.

*Climate XChange will work with the 9th Raffle Grand Prize winner to select and configure their desired EV from Tesla, Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Audi, GMC, Volkswagen, Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, Acura, Polestar, Lucid, Volvo, Genesis, Porsche, Jaguar, Mini, Fiat, Hummer, Vinfast, or other brands on the US market (listed in order of US market share, Q3 2024, source: CleanTechnica).

Contact: Amanda Pontillo ǀ Communications Director

Organization: Climate XChange

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 617-624-0919

Website: CarbonRaffle.org/9thRaffle ǀ Climate-XChange.org

