Climate XChange Launches a Free, All-in-One Research Tool: The State Climate Policy Dashboard

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Climate XChange launched the State Climate Policy Dashboard (the Dashboard), the most comprehensive publicly accessible database for state climate policy. The Dashboard addresses the growing need for accurate and reliable data that can help policymakers and advocates capitalize on policy opportunities with the greatest potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Dashboard aggregates information on 62 climate policies for all 50 states, with actionable resources including model rules, state examples, research reports, regulatory and legislative text, and greenhouse gas emissions projections. The Dashboard's capabilities to customize and analyze information make it easy to compare policies across states or view the entire policy landscape within a state. By simplifying the research process, this tool enables data-driven decision-making to address climate change.

The Dashboard equips state actors with a tool to meet the urgency of the climate crisis while transforming our economy. Visit ClimatePolicyDashboard.org to explore climate policies in states across the country.

"States are critical in accelerating the transition to a zero-emissions economy, and we can no longer wait to take action. The Dashboard equips policymakers and advocates with the tools they need to craft effective policies that meet the urgency of the climate crisis."–Paola Ferreira Miani, Executive Director, Climate XChange.

"Through Climate XChange's work, we saw the need for a tool that could provide a landscape of all state climate policies in one place. We felt the climate movement needed an accurate, regularly updated research tool that identifies opportunities for states to increase their climate ambition, and we wanted to make this information easily accessible alongside resources that inform data-driven policy making. The State Climate Policy Dashboard is our answer to this growing need."–Ruby Wincele, Policy and Research Manager, Climate XChange.

About Climate XChange

Climate XChange is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan organization with a mission to achieve a rapid and equitable transition towards a zero-emissions economy by advancing state climate policy. We achieve this through two areas of impact: connecting thousands through our State Climate Policy Network and tracking 60+ climate policies through our State Climate Policy Dashboard.

