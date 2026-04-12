Climatebase, SF Climate Week, Oaklandish, and Blue & Yellow Launch First-Ever Official SF Climate Week Merchandise Collection

Limited-edition collaboration brings together sustainability, Bay Area design, and local pride

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SF Climate Week, Climatebase, Oaklandish, and Blue & Yellow today announced the launch of the first-ever official SF Climate Week merchandise collection: a limited-edition apparel release created in collaboration between four organizations deeply rooted in the Bay Area and united by a shared commitment to community, climate action, and thoughtful design.

The week includes panels, conferences, networking events, tours, art experiences, volunteer opportunities, and community gatherings hosted by hundreds of organizations working across climate and sustainability. Notable speakers this year include:

Limited-edition collaboration brings together sustainability, Bay Area design, and local pride.

Daniel Lurie (SF Mayor)

Barbara Lee (Oakland Mayor)

Hunter Pence (Former SF Giant's MLB player)

Alex Honnold (Rock Climber, Activist)

Tom Steyer (CA Governor candidate)

Scott Wiener (CA State Senator)

Katharine K. Wilkinson (co-editor of All We Can Save)

Jennifer Granholm (16th U.S. Secretary of Energy)

Nancy Skinner (California Energy Commission)

This year, SF Climate Week is expected to feature more than 700 events across the San Francisco Bay Area and bring together more than 60,000 attendees.

The collection features premium garments supplied by Blue & Yellow, whose sustainably made, high-quality apparel serves as the foundation for the collaboration. The design was created by Oaklandish, the iconic Bay Area apparel company that has spent decades celebrating Oakland, the East Bay, and the culture and creativity of the region.

The resulting design pays homage to the SF Bay Area and offers a subtle nod to some of the region's legendary sports teams. Drawing inspiration from the typography, energy, and deep local pride associated with Bay Area sports culture, the collection is rooted in the same spirit of community, identity, and hometown pride that defines SF Climate Week itself.

"This collaboration is about much more than merchandise," said Jesse Hynes, COO at Climatebase, which organizes SF Climate Week. "It's about creating something that feels authentically Bay Area — something that celebrates the region, honors the community that has built SF Climate Week, and shows that climate culture can be local, joyful, and deeply connected to place."

The collection is available now on the Blue & Yellow's website: https://blueandyellowproject.com/collections/men/products/climate-week-tee-shirts

About SF Climate Week

SF Climate Week is a decentralized, community-powered climate summit returning for its fourth year from April 18–26, 2026. What began as a grassroots effort to bring together the Bay Area climate community has grown into one of the largest climate weeks in the world.

SF Climate Week exists to bring the climate community together, showcase solutions, spark new ideas and partnerships, and help accelerate climate action in the Bay Area and beyond. Notable speakers last year included Al Gore, Nancy Pelosi, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, and many more.

Learn more about SF Climate Week: https://www.sfclimateweek.org/

About Blue & Yellow

Company Overview:

We turn recycled and reused fabrics into premium, sustainable apparel. From production in North America to our shipping practices, every step is designed to minimize environmental impact: Blue & Yellow Make Green.

About Us:

Blue & Yellow's mission is to set a more sustainable example. Through honesty, transparency, and old-fashioned resourcefulness, we've created a whole new kind of clothing company. One that connects your values with thoughtfully crafted high quality basics.

Our journey toward sustainability starts with a holistic approach to how we craft every piece of clothing. We choose to use yarns spun from recycled textiles and surplus fabrics from the apparel industry, which means we don't waste water or use toxic chemicals growing cotton, producing yarn, or dyeing fabric. It also means all the material we use in our products are nearly 100% sustainable.

Why the company chose to partner on this project:

We are excited to work with mission-aligned organizations such as SF Climate Week as we "Think Globally, Act Locally". Our goal is that SF Climate Week can bring awareness to the environmental pitfalls and wasteful practices of the apparel industry while showing our community that there is another, better way and feel good about what you are wearing.

Learn more about Blue & Yellow: https://blueandyellowproject.com

About Oaklandish

Oaklandish is the Bay Area's original civic pride brand, founded in Oakland in 2000. The Bay Area has always been where the future gets made: the birthplace of social movements, the home of innovators, and the place the world looks to when it wants to know what comes next. Supporting SF Climate Week alongside Blue & Yellow is a natural extension of that legacy. With three retail locations, e-commerce at oaklandish.com, an in-house production facility supporting mission-aligned brands at oaklandishmade.com, and a design identity rooted in The Bay's culture and community, Oaklandish has spent decades turning local pride into wearable form, and that means being at the forefront of what matters most.

Learn more about Oaklandish: http://oaklandish.com

SOURCE Climatebase