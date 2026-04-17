SF Climate Week 2026 Kicks Off April 18 with More Than 60,000 Attendees, 650 Events, and Over 1,000 Speakers, including Al Gore, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and Alex Honnold

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SF Climate Week, hosted by Climatebase, officially kicks off Saturday, April 18 and runs through April 26, bringing together tens of thousands of climate leaders, innovators, policymakers, investors, founders, students, and community members from across the Bay Area and beyond.

This year's SF Climate Week is already expected to welcome more than 60,000 attendees across over 650 events throughout the Bay Area, making it one of the largest climate gatherings in the world. Organizers expect attendance to continue growing throughout the week, with participation potentially surpassing 70,000 attendees as additional events and registrations are added.

Now in its latest and largest edition, SF Climate Week has grown dramatically from previous years and is on track to approach nearly three times the size of the event just a few years ago.

"SF Climate Week has become one of the most powerful examples of what happens when an entire region comes together around climate," said Jesse Hynes, Co-Founder and COO of Climatebase. "This year, we're bringing together more than 650 events and over 60,000 attendees — and we believe we could ultimately approach 70,000 participants by the end of the week. We are incredibly excited to see the Bay Area come together around climate action, and we're especially proud that SF Climate Week is now approaching nearly three times the size it was just a few years ago."

The week's programming features more than 1,000 speakers appearing across hundreds of events. Featured speakers include:

Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President



Jennifer Granholm, former U.S. Secretary of Energy



Daniel Lurie, Mayor of San Francisco



John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins



Tom Steyer, California governor candidate



Alex Honnold, professional rock climber and environmental advocate



Katharine Wilkinson, climate researcher and bestselling author



Scott Wiener, California State Senator



David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission



Jigar Shah, Former Director, DOE Loan Programs Office



Katie Porter, former U.S. Representative, California Governor Candidate

Hundreds of additional leaders from business, government, science, technology, media, philanthropy, and civil society will also participate throughout the week.

SF Climate Week is an open, decentralized climate gathering featuring events hosted by hundreds of independent organizations across the Bay Area. Programming spans clean energy, climate technology, transportation, food systems, finance, policy, adaptation, biodiversity, entrepreneurship, and more.

About Climatebase:

Climatebase is the platform helping accelerate climate careers and climate solutions. Best known for its leading climate jobs platform, Climatebase also operates the Climatebase Fellowship, one of the world's largest climate career accelerator programs, and hosts SF Climate Week, one of the largest climate events in the world. Climatebase is also the organizer of the Climate Week Network, a growing global network that brings together Climate Weeks from around the world to share resources, best practices, technology, and support. Climatebase's mission is to mobilize talent, capital, and ideas to solve climate change.

For media outreach, contact:

Jesse Hynes

[email protected]

SOURCE Climatebase