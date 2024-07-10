ClimeCo Creates New Nature-Based Solution Project-Matching Tool to Enhance Impact in Crowded ESG Market

ClimeCo NatureLink allows stakeholders to easily secure vetted high-quality sustainability projects in line with their priorities

BOYERTOWN, Pa., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuing efforts to enhance clarity, transparency and impact in the critical fight against climate change, ClimeCo, the leading global decarbonization and environmental solutions company, has created a new online tool to match organizations with fully vetted, high-quality nature-based solution (NBS) projects in line with their specific goals, budget and priorities. Aimed at companies, foundations and investors, ClimeCo NatureLink will reduce confusion in an over-saturated marketplace, allowing concerned organizations to pursue their sustainability goals with confidence.

The online questionnaire takes about 15 minutes to complete. Based on answers surrounding offtake and structure, geographic and project type preferences, use of carbon credits, desired standards and labels, financial metrics, level of support, the need for additional revenue streams, etc., ClimeCo NatureLink generates a list of optimal projects and partners from a robust portfolio of validated global NBS options.

"ClimeCo understands that nature-based solutions are not a one-size-fits-all approach," said Emma Cox, Executive Vice President, Commercial at ClimeCo. "By acting as a matchmaker, we are addressing an industry-wide challenge: streamlining the project procurement process and ensuring that each stakeholder's specific needs are met to drive the most meaningful environmental and financial outcomes."

ClimeCo invites all parties interested in NBS, including investors, buyers, sustainability officers and others, to complete the questionnaire at https://www.climeco.com/climeco-naturelink/.

About ClimeCo
ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues—allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

