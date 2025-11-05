Pioneering Climate-Action Project Continues to Eliminate Super Pollutants at Scale

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization, and Covestro, one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components, announced today a significant milestone with a long-standing nitrous oxide (N 2 O) abatement project at Covestro's Baytown, Texas facility, operated and maintained by LSB Industries, Inc., (LSB) surpassing 10 million carbon credits issued—equivalent to approximately 10 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) abated since December 2010.

Aerial view of the site in Baytown, TX

"Covestro's abatement efforts on our nitric acid unit eliminate nitrous oxide at its source and create permanent and irreversible emissions reductions that not only benefit the environment, but also benefit local communities by improving air quality," said Victor Ortega, Baytown Site Manager and SVP of Performance Materials & Operations North America. "Nitrous oxide has 273 times more global warming potential than CO21, so we are incredibly proud to be part of a project that delivers lasting, measurable impact and sets a standard for industrial sustainability."

Through this initiative, the N 2 O abatement project has abated over 36,000 metric tonnes of N₂O – the equivalent to removing more than 2.3 million gas-powered cars from the road for one year2. These reductions are verified under the Climate Action Reserve's (CAR) N 2 O Abatement Protocol. CAR is a reputable carbon registry, ensuring integrity and transparency in global carbon markets.

"This has been a great collaborative effort by Covestro, ClimeCo, and our entire LSB Baytown team," said Michael Griffin, General Manager of LSB, the operator of the nitric acid plant at the Covestro Baytown site. "I'm extremely proud of the work we've done to support Covestro's decarbonization efforts and am excited to explore other potential opportunities with Covestro."

Now in its 15th year of operation, Covestro's Baytown site N 2 O abatement project remains one of the longest-running and most impactful industrial N 2 O abatement projects in the U.S. With this abatement, the super pollutant, N 2 O, is permanently destroyed at the point of generation, preventing it from ever reaching the atmosphere.

"We are proud to work alongside Covestro and LSB as they continue their incredible sustainability journey," said Erika Schiller, SVP of Project Development at ClimeCo. "As the largest developer of N₂O abatement projects in the U.S., we're excited to continue setting the standard for high-integrity, high-impact climate solutions that also drive business value."

The most recent carbon credits issued from Covestro's Baytown project are now available for purchase. For more information, please contact Dan Linsky, SVP of Voluntary Environmental Commodities at [email protected].

About Covestro

Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.

The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. At the end of 2024, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural and industrial end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

1https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/understanding-global-warming-potentials

2https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

SOURCE ClimeCo