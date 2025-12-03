ClimeCo Signs The Climate Pledge, Commits to Achieving Net Zero by 2040

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization, is proud to announce that it has joined The Climate Pledge, a global coalition co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040. As part of this commitment, ClimeCo is formally setting a target to achieve net-zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2040.

ClimeCo signs The Climate Pledge

Joining The Climate Pledge represents a natural extension of ClimeCo's mission to advance decarbonization and sustainability solutions that deliver measurable climate impact. As a company that guides organizations around the world in reducing their emissions, ClimeCo is committed to holding itself to the same high standards it helps its clients meet.

"Climate change demands urgent and universal action," said Bill Flederbach, Chief Executive Officer & President, ClimeCo. "By joining The Climate Pledge, we're not just acknowledging our responsibility, we're fueling our belief that market-driven collaboration can speed the world's transition to net zero. We're ready to work with Amazon, Global Optimism, and our fellow signatories to turn ambition into real climate impact."

By signing The Climate Pledge, ClimeCo has committed to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

Implement decarbonization strategies aligned with the Paris Agreement

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero by 2040

Beyond its own operational commitments, ClimeCo will also continue leveraging its expertise to help clients reduce and mitigate emissions through market-based solutions. ClimeCo is proud to already work with Amazon as an approved certifier for the Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) program, highlighting products with certifications that meet established sustainability standards. Through our ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program, brands can qualify their products for the CPF badge, which helps shoppers easily identify more sustainable products.

Together with The Climate Pledge community, ClimeCo is looking forward to accelerating the bold, collaborative action required for a net-zero future.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. More than 600 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.

SOURCE ClimeCo