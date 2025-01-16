Clinch Appoints Roy Balle as New Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Financial Leader Brings Expertise in Corporate Finance, IPOs, and Global Operations to Support Clinch's Continued Worldwide Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the AI-powered technology company that brings efficiency, productivity, and intelligence to omnichannel advertising, announced the appointment of Roy Balle as Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Balle will oversee Clinch's global capital structure, financial strategy, planning, and risk management, while maintaining its financial compliance and corporate governance.

"Roy brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and executive leadership across industries like technology, media, and healthcare. He's led large-scale funding rounds, overseen IPO readiness, and has been deeply involved in M&A activities across global subsidiaries," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "As we continue our accelerated growth trajectory, Roy's leadership will be key in supporting Clinch's work with Fortune 500 brands and in expanding our global operations."

Balle's financial leadership has resulted in multiple billion-dollar IPOs and transactions. Throughout his career he has held CFO and other executive roles at Channel Factory, Maker Studios (acquired by The Walt Disney Company), Opsys Technologies, and Zebra Medical Vision, where his expertise in global operations, implementing ERP systems, financial planning, and SEC compliance was pivotal in securing significant funding and leading successful transactions and acquisitions. At Maker Studios, Balle was instrumental in negotiations and financial terms supporting the $1billion acquisition by The Walt Disney Company.

"I'm excited to join Clinch, especially at a time when the company is scaling its capabilities to meet the growing needs of global advertisers," said Roy Balle, CFO, Clinch. "My focus will be on ensuring that Clinch maintains its financial agility while supporting its growth objectives. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the company's mission of delivering innovative advertising solutions."

For more information about Clinch and its Flight Control platform, visit Clinch.co .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co .

