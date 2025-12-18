Clinch Introduces Predict IQ Scores™ to Help Advertisers Validate Creative Effectiveness Pre-Launch

New AI Creative Predictive Scoring Uncovers Performance Potential and

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced the launch of a new predictive creative scoring suite within its Flight Control platform. Powered by AI, the Predict IQ Scores™ enable advertisers to understand how effective their creative assets are likely to be in capturing audience attention and sales lift before campaigns go live. These performance-oriented scores and tailored diagnostics help creative teams optimize assets, reduce wasted spend, and guide smarter decision-making. The first to be announced is the Predict IQ Attention Score™, powered by creative intelligence company, Adverteyes .

"Advertisers today need insight around what will actually capture attention, long before a campaign goes live," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "By assessing your Predict IQ Score™ in Flight Control, teams can get an immediate read on how their assets are likely to perform, along with guidance on how to improve them. It's a smarter way to work, optimizing creative before launch to reduce waste and maximize impact with your media spend across every channel from day one."

Key Benefits of Clinch's Predict IQ Attention Score™ for Advertisers:

Validates creative efficacy before launch: Predict how well creative assets will capture audience attention, helping advertisers and creative teams make confident, insight-driven decisions to adjust, refine, or activate creatives.

Predict how well creative assets will capture audience attention, helping advertisers and creative teams make confident, insight-driven decisions to adjust, refine, or activate creatives. Evaluate creative assets against campaign context: enabling advertisers to predict performance by channel and audience parameters (e.g., age, gender, device, country, channel/format, and time of day) before running media.

enabling advertisers to predict performance by channel and audience parameters (e.g., age, gender, device, country, channel/format, and time of day) before running media. Improve creative performance with targeted guidance: Access to diagnostics with prioritized suggestions aligning with unique campaign goals that support creative teams in refining assets.

Access to diagnostics with prioritized suggestions aligning with unique campaign goals that support creative teams in refining assets. Stay responsive to creative or strategy changes: Automatically re-score assets any time creative elements or audience inputs are updated, as concepts evolve.

"Agentic advertising systems work best when they are powered by human truth and real business outcomes," said Max Kalehoff, CEO of Adverteyes. "With our sales-validated creative intelligence embedded directly into Clinch's Flight Control workflow, advertisers and agencies now can see instantly whether an asset is likely to capture real human attention and drive brand growth. Every ad creative should make your media investment work harder, and drive more sales."

Adverteyes is the first partner to contribute to Clinch's Predict IQ Scores™. Their robust AI-powered attention scoring methodology was people-trained by more than 18 million individuals worldwide across all major digital platforms, and powers predictive analytics for companies like AXA, P&G, Kellanova, Mars, WPP, Publicis, and Nielsen. By pairing sales-validated attention and emotion scoring with actionable diagnostics, creative and media teams gain new visibility into what will resonate and why, improving both efficiency and impact.

To learn more about how Clinch's Predict IQ Scores™ can help maximize the effectiveness of your next campaign, visit https://www.clinch.co/contact .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co .

