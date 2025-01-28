Clinch Named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in 2025 by Ad Age

The Leader in AI-Powered Ad Technology Earns 7th Place, Recognized for Exceptional Employee Feedback, Comprehensive Benefits, Inclusive Policies, and Diverse Workforce

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the AI-powered technology company that brings efficiency, productivity, and intelligence to omnichannel advertising, has been named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2025 , ranking number 7. This is the second consecutive year Clinch has received this honor, a testament to its ongoing dedication to creating an outstanding workplace. The annual ranking honors 50 companies that embrace the individuality of their workforce with a myriad of solutions—offering employees tools for professional productivity along with benefits and policies attuned to their personal lives.

"We've built something really special here at Clinch, and our company culture is a huge part of that. Our people are truly at the core of everything we do," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and co-founder of Clinch. "This award directly reflects our shared values, which put employee growth and well-being front and center and strive to make every team member feel valued, supported, and inspired to achieve great things."

Clinch earned its place among this year's honorees through its unique focus on employee engagement, inclusivity, and health. The company offers innovative benefits like monthly wellness challenges and stipends, global team-building events, and programming that celebrates diversity. Clinch also recognizes individual achievements through various award recognitions and celebrations of milestones, which strengthen its vibrant culture.

Further, employee feedback plays a vital role in shaping Clinch's product roadmap. To integrate this feedback, the company sets aside dedicated time for team hackathons, where internal teams collaborate to address real-time insights and refine both client-facing and internal solutions. This process ensures that Clinch's platform remains best in class, meeting the needs of both clients and internal teams alike.

The Ad Age Best Places to Work ranking is conducted by Best Companies Group, a research organization specializing in identifying and honoring exceptional workplaces in the marketing and advertising industry.

For more information, visit: www.clinch.co .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co .

About Ad Age Best Places to Work 2025

The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2025 competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. To be eligible, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

813-210-1706

SOURCE Clinch