Clinch Secures $10M in Series A Funding Round to Support Accelerated Growth and Increasing Demand for Omnichannel Personalization

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to the world's leading advertisers, announced today that it raised $10 million in Series A funding, led by investment firm D Squared Capital. The funding will be used to support its accelerated global growth and the upcoming launch of their next generation of data-driven personalization-at-scale solutions, built for new identity environments and emerging digital commerce channels, with advanced consumer intelligence.

"Clinch has carved out a new space within the creative technology landscape, one that supports the convergence of data, creative, and media planning across a multitude of brand verticals and objectives," said Dan Adler, D Squared Capital. "This investment is a testament to their clear-cut longevity, proven by their ability to future proof against a rapidly changing media ecosystem."

Clinch provides brands and agencies with omnichannel creative solutions that leverage data and AI to automate, personalize, and optimize ad experiences at scale, across over-the-top (OTT) / Connected TV (CTV), linear addressable TV, programmatic, social media, in-app, native, audio and digital-out-of-home (DOOH). Increasing fragmentation across media channels, and the need for brands to activate based on an immense amount of data is why Clinch is laser-focused on their quest to equip advertisers with the ability to execute truly omnichannel campaigns from one platform, and understand not only what is working, but why it is working, and what they need to do next.

"2020 was an extraordinary year that disrupted virtually every aspect of the advertising industry in terms of consolidation, consumer behavior, and brand needs and objectives that amplified the need for creative automation, personalization, and efficiency," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "From day one, our mission has been to provide innovative data-driven solutions that empower all digital media stakeholders, and deliver campaign outcomes that go far beyond flat metrics, such as CTR. Our ability to anticipate advertiser needs and build the right tools and platforms for full funnel campaign objectives is why brands like Chewy, Nespresso, and Anheuser Busch InBev rely on Clinch to deliver hyper-relevant branded experiences to their customers, across all channels."

To learn more contact [email protected] .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

Media Contacts

Kate Tumino

[email protected]

212.896.1252

SOURCE Clinch

Related Links

http://www.clinch.co/

