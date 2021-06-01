Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Vendor Profiles of Leading Players and Companies to Watch Such as ELITech, Danaher, BIOBASE, SFRI Medical Diagnostics

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Based on Product, Test Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 4.2% CAGR by 2026.

Clinical chemistry analyzers, also known as biochemistry analyzers, are computer-programmed devices used to analyze the sugar and protein levels present in the human body. These devices provide accurate results in less time as; they possess highly advanced technologies and are designed for such purpose. To determine the clinical conditions such as nutritional state, kidney function, and liver function, clinical chemistry analysis is carried out.

The exponential growth of the market is ascribed to the increasing advancements in technology and the rising healthcare industry requirements. The introduction of robust software and upgraded production methods are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market.

The high capital investment required in this field and inadequately skilled laboratory technicians limit the overall market growth.

The reagents segment has the highest share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market based on product. This is due to the presence of a vast collection of reagents in the market, serving various clinics' requirements. Most importantly, the reagents are cost-beneficial, have optimal sensitivity, linearity, and accuracy, which as a result, ensures limited performance variations.



As per the testing type insights, the basic metabolic panels' segment held a commanding share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. This is ascribed to the increasing occurrence of lifestyle-associated diseases, including diabetes, overweight, and heart stroke. Rising consciousness among the public regarding the significance of point-of-care testing and the benefits of basic metabolic panel testing has led to the increasing acceptance of this test.



As per end-users of the clinical chemistry analyzers, the hospital segment has dominated the end-user segmentation. This is due to the large pool of patients in hospitals, continuous readmissions, and large samples. Additionally, the growing numerous government initiatives focusing on encouraging efficient diagnostic facilities to get faster outcomes and enhance overall efficiency are also likely to responsible for the segment growth.



The North American region has occupied a substantial share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The substantial share is ascribed to the rising healthcare spending, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising population of the elderly. Moreover, the rising lifestyle-associated diseases are the key reason for the market growth in this region.



The increasing elderly population around the world will positively impact the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. With the rapid increase in the old population, there is an increase in age-related diseases such as hypertension, liver and kidney diseases, and diabetes.

The diagnosis and controlling of such diseases are accountable for the rising number of prescriptions for tests such as basic metabolic panel, thyroid function panels, and liver & renal panel. The growing number of chronic illnesses will escalate the demand for the tests prescribed for the diseases' precaution, diagnosis, and treatment.

