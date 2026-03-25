Clinical Data on ST-001 nanoFenretinide™ to be presented at USCLC Annual Workshop 2026

Results Highlight Early Clinical Benefit, High Systemic Exposure, and Manageable Toxicity in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Patients

DETROIT, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company advancing ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, today announced that early-stage clinical data from SciTech's ongoing Phase 1a trial will be presented at the USCLC Annual Workshop 2026 in Denver, Colorado on March 26, 2026.

Principal investigator, Auris Huen, MD, PharmD, associate professor of Dermatology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will present "Clinical Benefit, High Systemic Exposure, and Manageable Toxicity in a First-in-Human Trial of ST-001 nanoFenretinide™ in Previously Treated Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma" which will highlight emerging data from SciTech's clinical trial evaluating ST-001 in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), a subtype of T-cell non-Hodkin lymphoma.

The presentation will feature early clinical findings demonstrating meaningful anti-tumor activity, including complete and partial responses, alongside a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The data also underscores the ability of ST-001's proprietary nanoparticle delivery platform to achieve enhanced systemic exposure—addressing a longstanding bioavailability limitation of fenretinide and supporting its therapeutic potential.

SciTech's Phase 1a trial is fully enrolled and nearing completion, and data support the advancement of ST-001 into the next phase of clinical development.

The USCLC Annual Workshop convenes leaders in cutaneous lymphoma to discuss advances in diagnostics, therapeutics, and patient care. The 2026 theme, "Frontiers in Cutaneous Lymphoma: New Technologies, Therapeutics, and Future Directions," highlights the accelerating pace of innovation in the field.

"We are honored to have Dr. Huen present these important findings," said Earle Holsapple, CEO of SciTech Development. "Her medical expertise and leadership in CTCL, combined with the encouraging early data, continue to strengthen SciTech's confidence in ST-001 as a potentially impactful therapy for patients with limited treatment options."

In addition to its CTCL program, SciTech recently received FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) trial, further expanding the potential of its platform across multiple oncology indications.

About SciTech Development, Inc.

SciTech Development, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative oncology therapies. Its lead drug, ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, leverages a proprietary nanoparticle delivery technology designed to enhance drug bioavailability and therapeutic effect. The Company is advancing ST-001 in T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (T-cell NHL), with a planned clinical trial in Small Cell Lung Cancer, with ongoing evaluation of additional oncology indications to expand its therapeutic reach.

For more information, please visit: www.scitechsdp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future clinical development, clinical data, and potential commercialization. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including clinical development risks, regulatory review, and market conditions.

Media Contact: David Schaffer | +1-727-278-8188 | [email protected]

SOURCE SciTech Development, Inc.