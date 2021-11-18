Clinical Data Shows the Efficacy of In-Phase and Quadrature Demodulation in Electronic Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring During Labor

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAN Instruments (300206.SZ) today announced that the clinical study The Efficacy of In-Phase and Quadrature Demodulation in Electronic Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring During Labor, facilitated with EDAN F15 Series and its own IQ technology, showed significant improvement in reducing the incidences of fetal heart rate (FHR) doubling and halving when using electronic fetal heart rate monitoring (EFM) with in-phase and quadrature (IQ) demodulation.

In comparison between IQ demodlation and conventional demodulation, the former method reduced FHR doubling by approximately 93% and FHR halving by approximately 80% among 225 pregnant women. The study further demonstrated the efficacy of IQ demodulation is more consistent with internal FHR monitoring, partially avoiding the artifact, bringing a safer delivery environment.

"IQ demodulation is not something new. But, it's the first time used in Obstetrics and on EFM, after two years of the clinical trial." Said Xicheng, Xie, the Vice President of EDAN. Xie was also the one who initiated the idea of integrating IQ demodulation on EFM. "Clinical needs are our primary concern. We heard the voice from caregivers. And we change it. Our goal is to reflect the data to end-users as it really is, and help them to do their work smoothly."

The study's investigators are surprising noting the fact that the number presented by F15 Series using IQ technology is closely correlated with internal FHR monitoring which is recognized as the Gold Standard in the industry. "We can get a continuous, uninterrupted reading with IQ demodulation. With this outcome, we could expect the application can improve the experience for both moms and caregivers, eliminating the repetitive tests caused by the issue, and giving moms and babies a safe environment." The author commented.

The device adopted in the study, EDAN F15 Series released 2020, is seen as the next-generation fetal monitor. With its unique IQ intelligent algorithm, UX optimization, and hardware upgradation, F15 Series, according to the EDAN Obstetrics marketing team, will bring a whole new aspect of prenatal solutions. For further information, please contact [email protected].

About EDAN IQ Intelligent Algorithm

IQ intelligent algorithm is an algorithm designed by EDAN that separates the diastole and systole of one fetal heartbeat into two signals in opposite directions and analyzes them separately. It overcomes the inherent limitations of traditional algorithm and significantly reduces the occurrence of FHR doubling and halving.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.