Clinical Decision Support Systems Market - Global Forecasts to 2023

The global clinical decision support systems market is projected to reach USD 1,752.0 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 1,001.9 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as government support & initiatives, growing incidence of medication errors; rising prominence & usage of big data and mhealth tools, high returns on investment for CDSS solutions, and growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare are driving the growth of this market.

Based on delivery mode, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based mode. The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. The high growth can be attributed to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market is broadly segmented into conventional CDSS and advanced CDSS. The advanced CDSS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. The high growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as healthcare organizations attempting to upgrade CDSS systems which perform functions such as population health management, treatment planning, protocol validation, and health economics management.

By component, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. In 2017, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the CDSS market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the indispensable and recurring nature of services in supporting the installation, operation, and maintenance of clinical decision support systems.

By product, the global clinical decision support systems market is broadly segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2017, the integrated CDSS segment is projected accounted for the largest share of the CDSS market. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as healthcare organizations opting to integrated solutions which comprise several interconnected application programs that share a common database and user interface. These systems provide clinicians and decision-makers with a robust database to support evidence-based clinical decision-making.

By settings, the CDSS market has been categorized into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings. The inpatient settings segment commanded the largest share of the CDSS market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large volumes of patient data that need to be captured and analyzed in inpatient settings, owing to the increased adoption of integrated healthcare IT modules including clinical decision support solutions.

By model, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non- knowledge-based CDSS. The knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of CDSS market in 2017. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several beneficial functionalities of these systems, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning to make clinical decisions in the face of uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors as compared to non-knowledge-based systems.

By level of interactivity, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. In 2017, the active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market. The large share of the active CDSS can be attributed to extensive use by healthcare providers, robust government initiatives to promote clinical IT solutions such as EHR, CDSS, and CPOE and the growing pressure to curtail healthcare costs serve to support the growth of this segment.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market is categorized into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS. The therapeutic CDSS segment commanded the largest share of the CDSS market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive adoption by clinicians and caregivers. Therapeutic clinical decision support systems have the ability to transform clinical practices through interactive assistance with therapeutic best practices rather than only offering diagnostic support. Besides, these systems allow clinicians to make informed clinical decisions and support evidence-based medicine but do not limit the autonomy of practitioners.

