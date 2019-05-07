Clinical Diagnostic Testing Services Reaches 13 Billion Tests Per Year

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market 2019 to 2023 - Strategies & Trends, Volume & Price, Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic and Esoteric by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.



Key Topics Covered:





i. Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

3. Trends Driving a Changing Market



4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2015 to 2023



6. Country Markets - Europe 2015 to 2023



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023



9. Global Market Summary 2015 to 2023



10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory



11. Appendices



Companies Mentioned



ACM Medical Laboratory

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Achieving Dx

Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

Alere

Alpha Genomix

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

American Pathology Partners, Inc.

Ascend Clinical, LLC

Aurora Diagnostics, LLC

Avant-Amarantus-Theranostics

B.P. CLINICAL LAB

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

Bioscientia Institut fuer Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

CA Casyso AG

CERBA HEALTHCARE

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Caprion Biosciences

Charles River Labs

Chiltern

Clarient, Inc.

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Clongen Laboratories LLC

CombiMatrix

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC

DL Reference Laboratory

Diagnsticos da Amrica (DASA)

Dian Diagnostics

Digipath

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Euroimmun

Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

Forte Capital

Fresenius Medical Care

GE Healthcare

GROUPE BIO7

Genomic Health, Inc.

Genoptix, Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Grifols

Hologic

ImmuneHealth

Instrumentation Laboratory

Integrated Regional Laboratories, Inc.

Interpace

Kingmed Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services

Mars, Incorporated

Mayo Medical Laboratories.

MedXM

Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC

Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.

Mount Sinai

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics

PSP

Pathology Inc.

PerkinElmer

Precipio Diagnostics

Professional Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

Psychemedics Corp

Pyxant Labs

Quest Diagnostics

RainDance Technologies

Roche

Rubicon Genomics

Rx30 Partner

STAT-Dx

Schryver Medical

Shiel Medical Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

St. Jude Medical

Takara Bio USA Holdings

Holdings The Doctor's Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare U.K.)

Theranos

Transgenomic

U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

US Oncology Network

Unilabs SA

VCA Inc.

Viewics

Viracor Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf33r4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

