Clinical Diagnostic Testing Services Reaches 13 Billion Tests Per Year
May 07, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market 2019 to 2023 - Strategies & Trends, Volume & Price, Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic and Esoteric by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
- The genetic blizzard
- Emerging economies and global prosperity
- Pharmacogenomics
- Healthcare expansion in China
- Climate change
- Globalization
- Automation
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
i. Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis
ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
3. Trends Driving a Changing Market
4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments
5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2015 to 2023
6. Country Markets - Europe 2015 to 2023
7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023
8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023
9. Global Market Summary 2015 to 2023
10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory
11. Appendices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf33r4
