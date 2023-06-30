Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Report with Key Players Analysis, 2023-2028, Featuring Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher

30 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The clinical diagnostics market is growing steadily, due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and technological advances. Major players in the clinical diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for clinical diagnostics, both quantitative and qualitative data, to help executives develop corporate growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding clinical diagnostics.
An in-depth market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of test, product type, application, end-user and region. It describes the different types of clinical diagnostic tests and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global clinical diagnostic market based on four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of leading companies and their respective market shares.
The report includes:
- 22 data tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global clinical diagnostics market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and the impact of macroeconomic variables influencing the market for clinical diagnostics as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global clinical diagnostics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of test, product and service, application, end user, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, screening tools and techniques, regulatory developments, new and emerging technologies, and current competitive landscape of the clinical diagnostic market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Improved Patient Outcomes
1.2 Improved Public Health
1.3 Reduced Healthcare Costs
1.4 Study Goals and Objectives
1.5 Reasons for Doing the Study
1.6 Scope of Report
1.7 Methodology and Information Sources
1.8 Geographic Breakdown
1.9 Analyst's Credentials
1.10 Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Overview
3.2 Quality Control
3.3 Quality Assurance
3.4 Turnaround Time
3.5 Clinical Correlation
3.6 Accuracy and Reliability
3.7 Patient Safety
3.7.1 Cancer Screening
3.7.2 Newborn Screening
3.7.3 Infectious Disease Screening
3.7.4 Cardiovascular Disease Screening
3.8 Types of Screening
3.9 Screening Tests
3.10 Screening Guidelines
3.11 Benefits of Screening
3.12 Limitations of Screening
3.13 Genetic Testing
3.14 Pharmacogenomics
3.15 Biomarker Testing
3.16 Proteomics
3.17 Metabolomics
Chapter 4 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Type of Test
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Lipid Panels
4.1.2 Infectious Disease Testing
4.1.3 Complete Blood Count
4.1.4 Metabolic Panel Testing
4.1.5 Abnormal Metabolic Panel Results
4.1.6 Other Tests
Chapter 5 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Assays and Kits
5.2.1 Types of Assays and Kits in Clinical Diagnostics
5.3 Instruments
5.3.1 Types of Instruments
5.4 Reagents
5.4.1 Types of Reagents
5.5 Software and Services
5.5.1 Data Management
Chapter 6 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Infectious Diseases
6.3 Cancer
6.3.1 Types of Cancer
6.3.2 Causes of Cancer
6.3.3 Symptoms of Cancer
6.3.4 Diagnosis of Cancer
6.3.5 Treatment of Cancer
6.4 Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 7 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
7.3 Hospitals and Clinics
7.4 Other End-users
Chapter 8 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Market Size and Forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 Germany
8.4.2 United Kingdom
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.6 Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Drivers
9.1.1 Advances in Technology
9.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
9.1.3 Autoimmune Disorders
9.1.4 Aging Population
9.1.5 Rising Healthcare Expenditures
9.1.6 Point-of-Care Testing
9.1.7 Personalized Medicine
9.2 Market Challenges
9.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario
9.2.2 Reimbursement Challenges
9.2.3 Increasing Market Competition
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies
10.1 Molecular Diagnostics
10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
10.3 Point-of-Care Testing
10.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
10.5 Other Emerging Techniques
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Biomerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
List of Tables and Figures
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehbrdn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article