Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Report with Key Players Analysis, 2023-2028, Featuring Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher

The clinical diagnostics market is growing steadily, due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and technological advances. Major players in the clinical diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for clinical diagnostics, both quantitative and qualitative data, to help executives develop corporate growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding clinical diagnostics.

An in-depth market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of test, product type, application, end-user and region. It describes the different types of clinical diagnostic tests and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global clinical diagnostic market based on four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of leading companies and their respective market shares.

The report includes:

22 data tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global clinical diagnostics market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and the impact of macroeconomic variables influencing the market for clinical diagnostics as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global clinical diagnostics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of test, product and service, application, end user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, screening tools and techniques, regulatory developments, new and emerging technologies, and current competitive landscape of the clinical diagnostic market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Improved Patient Outcomes

1.2 Improved Public Health

1.3 Reduced Healthcare Costs

1.4 Study Goals and Objectives

1.5 Reasons for Doing the Study

1.6 Scope of Report

1.7 Methodology and Information Sources

1.8 Geographic Breakdown

1.9 Analyst's Credentials

1.10 Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Quality Control

3.3 Quality Assurance

3.4 Turnaround Time

3.5 Clinical Correlation

3.6 Accuracy and Reliability

3.7 Patient Safety

3.7.1 Cancer Screening

3.7.2 Newborn Screening

3.7.3 Infectious Disease Screening

3.7.4 Cardiovascular Disease Screening

3.8 Types of Screening

3.9 Screening Tests

3.10 Screening Guidelines

3.11 Benefits of Screening

3.12 Limitations of Screening

3.13 Genetic Testing

3.14 Pharmacogenomics

3.15 Biomarker Testing

3.16 Proteomics

3.17 Metabolomics

Chapter 4 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Type of Test

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Lipid Panels

4.1.2 Infectious Disease Testing

4.1.3 Complete Blood Count

4.1.4 Metabolic Panel Testing

4.1.5 Abnormal Metabolic Panel Results

4.1.6 Other Tests

Chapter 5 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assays and Kits

5.2.1 Types of Assays and Kits in Clinical Diagnostics

5.3 Instruments

5.3.1 Types of Instruments

5.4 Reagents

5.4.1 Types of Reagents

5.5 Software and Services

5.5.1 Data Management

Chapter 6 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infectious Diseases

6.3 Cancer

6.3.1 Types of Cancer

6.3.2 Causes of Cancer

6.3.3 Symptoms of Cancer

6.3.4 Diagnosis of Cancer

6.3.5 Treatment of Cancer

6.4 Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 7 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4 Other End-users

Chapter 8 Clinical Diagnostics Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Market Size and Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 United Kingdom

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.6 Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.1.1 Advances in Technology

9.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

9.1.3 Autoimmune Disorders

9.1.4 Aging Population

9.1.5 Rising Healthcare Expenditures

9.1.6 Point-of-Care Testing

9.1.7 Personalized Medicine

9.2 Market Challenges

9.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

9.2.2 Reimbursement Challenges

9.2.3 Increasing Market Competition

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

10.1 Molecular Diagnostics

10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

10.3 Point-of-Care Testing

10.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

10.5 Other Emerging Techniques

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

List of Tables and Figures

