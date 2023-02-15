Clinical Laboratory Service Market to be Worth $280.67 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical laboratory service market size is expected to reach USD 280.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the industry can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of the geriatric population, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for early disease diagnosis. The growing prevalence of target diseases, such as diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), is a high impact-rendering driver for industry growth over the forecast period. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally. The presence of unmet medical needs pertaining to disease management and the subsequent increase in patient awareness in more regions are expected to boost the demand for clinical laboratory testing.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, the clinical chemistry segment held a dominant share owing to the increasing need for pathology analysis.

The hospital-based laboratories segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing hospital-integrated laboratories.

The bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2021 due to the increasing drug discovery and development.

The industry has seen unprecedented growth due to the introduction of innovative services to address the rising demands.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to improved manufacturing facilities and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease.

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Growth & Trends

Improvements in laboratory testing technology breakthrough and incremental advances are high-impact-rendering drivers for industry growth. Market firms are engaged in introducing new services to serve the unmet demand of patients. For instance, in May 2022, Hamilton County entered into a partnership with Ethos Laboratories for the launch of no-cost COVID-19 testing sites. In July 2022, Mayo Clinic laboratories launched monkeypox tests to increase availability and accessibility to a wider target population. Moreover, in January 2022, Quest Diagnostics launched COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available through QuestDirect in collaboration with eMed to provide access to testing for COVID-19 at home. The pandemic affected millions of people globally. According to the CDC and WHO, the standard for diagnosis of COVID-19 is RT-PCR for samples from the respiratory tract.

The adoption of PCR technology for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the genetic sequencing of the virus for the development of a cure is driving the industry. Due to this pandemic, there is an increase in the approval of tests for the diagnosis of the novel coronavirus, with most of these tests approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by federal agencies. Furthermore, the industry operates through different sales channels—laboratories and hospitals. The presence of prominent players in various regions is expected to drive the industry. For instance, in February 2022, Labcorp entered into a comprehensive partnership with Ascension. Through this collaboration, Labcorp will handle Ascension's hospital-based labs situated in ten states for buying assets for its outreach laboratory business.

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical laboratory services market based on test type, service provider, application, and region:

Clinical Laboratory Service Market - Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Human & Tumor Genetics

Clinical Chemistry

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Other Esoteric Tests

Clinical Laboratory Service Market - Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Stand-alone Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Service Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services

Toxicology Testing Services

Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services

Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services

Drug Discovery & Development Related Services

Other Clinical Laboratory Services

Clinical Laboratory Service Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



Peru



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Laboratory Service Market

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Abbott

Siemens Medical Solutions USA , Inc.

, Inc. NeoGenomics Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LabCorp)

