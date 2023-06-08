Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Reach $69.12 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise mobility management market size is estimated to reach USD 69.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and the rising trend of work from policies led by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, end-user companies shifting focus on remote working to improve employees' productivity is creating a favorable environment for the market. Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions enable end-user companies to update, control, or erase the data of mobile devices remotely, supporting the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2030. Shifting end-user focus on adopting customized EMM solutions as per business needs and optimizing their operating costs is driving the growth of the services segment.

The Mobile Identity Management (MIM) segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. The MIM segment enables secure access to digital content, ensures data security, & privacy, and provides user-friendly experiences, creating a positive outlook for the EMM market.

The professional services segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2030. The professional services ensure smooth deployment of the enterprise mobility management solution and assist organizations in secure connection of their mobile devices with cloud platforms, supporting the industry trend. Further, it also helps in managing various solutions such as mobile workforce management, mobile data management, and mobile security, driving the growth of the market.

The support & maintenance segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023 to 2030. The EMM support & maintenance services assist organizations in improving the operational efficiency of the deployed EMM solutions and upgrade the EMM solution regularly to make them capable of providing security against evolving cybersecurity threats.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2030. The significant growth can be attributed to the hassle-free deployment of cloud-based EMM solutions, low investment in physical infrastructure, and enhanced remote management. Market players' focus on developing diverse cloud-based EMM solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the cloud-based market in the forecast period.

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2023 to 2030. The rising digital security concerns and availability of low-cost EMM solutions are propelling the growth of the EMM market in SMEs.

The retail segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2030. Retailers are using mobile devices, such as Point-of-sale (POS) terminals and kiosks, to enhance the customers' shopping experience. To ensure the security and data privacy of all these mobile devices, retailers are investing in cyber security solutions, creating robust opportunities for the market in the retail sector.

The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growing public & private investment in digitalization and various countries' government emphasis on strengthening digital security across the country is accelerating the proliferation of the Asia Pacific market.

Read 130-page market research report, "Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Software, By Services, By Professional Services, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Growth & Trends

Rapid development in network infrastructure, supportive government initiatives for digitization, and the increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the key factors attracting hackers & cybercriminals, resulting in data theft and data loss from mobile devices. The majority of end-user companies are adopting EMM solutions to protect their business-critical data from mobile devices, creating robust opportunities for the market. EMM solutions also offer various benefits to employees through their mobile devices, such as remote access to enterprise resources, a secure web browser, mobile threat defense, mobile content management, mobile device provisioning, and document editing.

The increasing demand for enterprise mobility management solutions across the globe is encouraging market players to invest in their R&D to expand their product portfolio, supporting the growth of the market for enterprise mobility management. Companies such as Sektor, HMD Global, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. are adopting various business strategies to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2021, the consumer electronics company, HMD Global launched an EMM solution, HMD Enable Pro, to assist organizations in enhancing the security of smartphones and setting up security policies. Further, in August 2021, mobile device company Sektor partnered with SOTI, an EMM firm, to strengthen its EMM portfolio and expand its business operations in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Australia.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise mobility management market based on solution, software, services, professional services, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Services

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Identity Management

Mobile Content Management

Mobile Application Management

Others (Mobile Expense Management, Identity and Access Management)

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Professional Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Consulting

Integration

Support and Maintenance

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Education)

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& U.A.E



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Enterprise Mobility Management Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

AppTec GmbH

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems

Ivanti

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Matrix42

Sophos

Blackberry

Esper

