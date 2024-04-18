Clinical Laboratory Services Market size is set to grow by USD 147.44 bn from 2023-2027,growth in geriatric population boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical laboratory services market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.44 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.25% during the forecast period. The global population is aging due to increased life expectancy and a shift in cause of death to chronic diseases. This demographic change impacts the clinical laboratory services market, which focuses on diagnostic tests for chronic conditions, biomolecular concentrations, and infections. Technological innovations, automation, and digitalization are driving advancements in areas like genome-based laboratories, preventive screening, and data management. Despite pricing pressure, the market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for early disease diagnosis.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 147.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AP Moller Holding AS, ARUP Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cerba HealthCare, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Enzo Clinical Labs, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Genova Diagnostics Inc., HU Group Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., and SYNLAB International GmbH

Segment Overview

This clinical laboratory services market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Hospital-based laboratories, Stand-alone laboratories, Clinic-based laboratories) Application (Bioanalytical and lab chemistry, Toxicology testing, Cell and gene therapy, Preclinical and clinical trial, Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by End-user

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market encompasses various specialized segments, including Microbiology, Hematology, Immunology, Cytology, and Genetic. The Clinical chemistry segment, which focuses on biomolecular concentrations, utilizes advanced technologies such as chromatography, immunochemistry, ELISA, mass spectroscopy, and molecular biology. Technological innovations, including automation and digitalization, are transforming diagnostic laboratories, enabling preventive screening, genome-based laboratory testing, and home-based diagnostics. Despite pricing pressure, the market's growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for early disease diagnosis. Laboratory automation systems, database management tools, and informatics facilitate efficient sample preparation, data management, and patient test record maintenance. Infectious diseases and inflammatory conditions continue to be major diagnostic areas, with a focus on improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing turnaround times.

Geography Overview

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diagnostic tests are at the forefront of this expansion, with a focus on time-saving and cost-effective procedures. In vitro tests are particularly popular in the US due to the increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic conditions. Automation plays a crucial role in this sector, with laboratory automation systems streamlining sample preparation, data management, and clinical lab services. Biomolecular concentrations, infections, inflammatory conditions, and genetic testing are all benefiting from these technological innovations. Database management tools and patient test records are essential components of informatics, enabling early disease diagnosis and efficient diagnostic practices. Disease prevalence continues to fuel the demand for clinical laboratory services, with diagnostic laboratories offering clinical chemistry, microbiology, hematology, immunology, cytology, genetics testing, toxicology testing services, and more. The healthcare system's shift towards preventive screening and the advent of genome-based laboratories put additional pricing pressure on the market. Despite these challenges, clinical laboratory services remain a vital part of the healthcare ecosystem, contributing to disease diagnosis and lab testing procedures through clinical diagnostic techniques.

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market is experiencing growth due to the rise in chronic diseases and preventive healthcare. Regular routine checks, including diagnostic tests, are crucial for disease prevention and early diagnosis. Doctors recommend tests based on age, gender, and disease prevalence. Clinical lab services provide various tests, such as clinical chemistry, genetics, toxicology, and microbiology, using advanced automation and digitalization. Innovation in diagnostic practices and pricing pressure are market trends.

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market encompasses various sectors, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and innovation. Clinical laboratory professionals, specialized in areas like clinical chemistry, genetics testing, microbiology, hematology, and immunology, utilize advanced diagnostic devices. However, a shortage of technologically proficient professionals increases the risk of incorrect diagnoses. Key areas include hospital-based and stand-alone laboratories, bioanalytical lab services, toxicology testing, and clinical diagnostic techniques. Automation and digitalization are driving trends, while pricing pressure remains a challenge.

Research Analysis

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market encompasses various diagnostic tests and techniques, including Clinical Chemistry (kw), Microbiology (kw), Hematology (kw), Immunology (kw), Cytology (kw), and Genetic (kw) testing. These services play a crucial role in disease diagnosis (kw) and monitoring biomolecular concentrations (kw) related to infections (kw) and inflammatory conditions (kw). Advancements in technology have led to the implementation of automation (kw) and digitalization (kw) in laboratory settings, such as Laboratory Automation Systems (kw). These innovations streamline sample preparation (kw) and clinical testing procedures (kw), enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the Clinical Chemistry Segment (kw). The healthcare system (kw) relies heavily on preventive screening (kw) and genome-based laboratory (kw) services to ensure early detection and effective management of chronic diseases (kw). Nursing personnel and clinical diagnostic techniques (kw) collaborate to provide comprehensive care, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

Market Research Overview

The Clinical Laboratory Services market is a significant segment in the healthcare industry, utilizing advanced technologies for diagnostic testing and disease management. Diagnostic tests play a crucial role in disease detection and treatment, with laboratories providing services such as clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology, and immunology. The use of digital technologies, including telemedicine and remote monitoring, has expanded laboratory services, enabling faster and more accurate results. Biomarkers and genetic testing are also gaining popularity, contributing to personalized medicine and disease management. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. Despite challenges, including regulatory requirements and reimbursement issues, the market is expected to grow steadily, offering opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospital-based Laboratories



Stand-alone Laboratories



Clinic-based Laboratories

Application

Bioanalytical And Lab Chemistry



Toxicology Testing



Cell And Gene Therapy



Preclinical And Clinical Trial



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

