Clinical Lung Cancer Publishes Study: 93% of Oncologists Adjust Treatment Recommendations with OncoHost's PROphetNSCLC™ Test

PROphetNSCLC™ offers additional insights beyond traditional tumor PD-L1 TPS and can be seamlessly integrated into clinical workflows

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced the publication of a study in Clinical Lung Cancer demonstrating the impact of its PROphetNSCLC™ test on first-line treatment decisions for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Choosing the appropriate first-line therapy for metastatic NSCLC remains complex, with the role of new biomarkers in clinical practice still being explored. The study, "Impact of PROphet Test in Changing Physicians' Therapeutic Decision-Making for Checkpoint Immunotherapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer," examines how the PROphetNSCLC™ test, a plasma proteomics machine learning-based assay, influences oncologists' treatment choices for these patients.

"Practicing oncologists face complex therapeutic decision-making for first-line immunotherapy of metastatic NSCLC. How are they to choose among all the available regimens? Our study evaluated the addition of the PROphet® predictive assay to standard PD-L1 testing," said David R. Gandara, MD, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, and corresponding author of the study. "The results show that medical oncologists will embrace a test that gives them additional information on how to best manage their patients. Our study shows that we are filling an unmet need."

The study found that incorporating PROphetNSCLC™ with PD-L1 expression significantly affected therapeutic decisions. PROphetNSCLC™ provides additional insights to identify patients who may benefit from various treatment options, including ICI monotherapy, combination therapy, or chemotherapy, which may help optimize treatment effectiveness and reduce toxicity.

In the study, 100 oncologists reviewed three virtual metastatic NSCLC cases with PD-L1 scores and recommended a first-line regimen. After an educational session on the PROphetNSCLC™ test, they re-evaluated the same cases with PROphet® results, leading to notable changes in treatment recommendations.

"Our study clearly demonstrated the impact of PROphetNSCLC™ on treatment recommendations across a diverse group of oncologists," said Kimberly McGregor, MD, Medical Consultant at OncoHost, and corresponding author of the study. "This finding, together with PROphetNSCLC™ being easily performed on a single blood sample, will facilitate adoption into clinic workflows."

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

