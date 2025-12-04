BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision oncology through proteomics and AI, today announced it has been named a Gold Winner in the 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare, recognized as the Technology Solution of the Year.

OncoHost Named Gold Winner in 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare – Technology Solution of the Year

The Merit Awards for Healthcare celebrate organizations delivering breakthrough technologies that meaningfully advance patient care. OncoHost earned top honors for its PROphet® platform, an AI-powered, plasma-proteomics solution that predicts patient response to cancer therapy using a single pre-treatment blood sample.

"This recognition from the Merit Awards highlights the meaningful clinical value the PROphet® platform brings to cancer care," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "Our goal is to provide oncologists with clear, actionable insights that support more confident and informed treatment decisions from day one. We appreciate this acknowledgment of our team's ongoing work to advance precision oncology."

The PROphet® platform analyzes more than 7,000 proteins from a patient's plasma, leveraging proprietary machine-learning algorithms to generate individualized predictive models for overall survival and progression-free survival. The platform's first commercial offering, PROphetNSCLC®, is the only AI-based blood test available today that predicts patient outcomes to first-line immunotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

With launches of PROphetRCC™ and PROphetMELANOMA™ underway, and expanded development into additional tumor types, OncoHost is rapidly scaling its platform to support broader, indication-agnostic clinical decision-making. The company is also advancing PROphetirAE™, designed to predict severe immune-related adverse events prior to therapy initiation, further strengthening its impact across the immuno-oncology landscape.

This award reflects OncoHost's continued global momentum, including a growing U.S. footprint, advanced-stage global collaborations, and recent selection for multiple high-profile scientific conferences, demonstrating the platform's utility and leadership in host-response biomarker innovation.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards recognize the best in industry across leadership, innovation, and impact. Designed to spotlight organizations and individuals making a measurable difference, the program highlights those redefining their sectors through ingenuity, excellence, and transformative thinking. For more information, visit www.merit-awards.com.

Media Contact:

Mimi Strahl – Ben Simon

Senior Marcom Associate

[email protected]

+972-50-428-1138

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837696/OncoHost.jpg

SOURCE OncoHost