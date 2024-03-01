Clinical Microbiomics adds World-Leading Expertise in Long-Read DNA & RNA Sequencing Technologies with Acquisition of DNASense ApS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Microbiomics A/S^1, the global microbiome science company, today announces the acquisition of DNASense ApS, an innovative Danish microbiome CRO specialized in long-read DNA and RNA sequencing technologies, and the associated cutting-edge bioinformatics.

The acquisition expands Clinical Microbiomics' expertise and offering for new segments such as agriculture, industrial, and environmental ecosystems, and it adds cutting-edge long- read DNA- and RNA sequencing technologies to the extensive portfolio of multi-omics technologies for the microbiome field.

H. Bjørn Nielsen, CSO of Clinical Microbiomics, "DNASense is a first mover in applying long-read technology broadly across microbiome research and industrial applications. Adding this to our toolbox paves the way for synergies with our bioinformatics and allows for deeper exploration of the microbiome's complexities that will accelerate new discoveries."

Mads Søndergaard, CEO of DNASense, comments on the synergies: "Joining Clinical Microbiomics is a pivotal moment for DNASense. Combining our services, we significantly expand the bioinformatics available to us for high-resolution taxonomical and functional insights in e.g. bioindustrial, environmental, agriculture, and animal microbiomes. Moreover, the ISO-certified laboratories and robust Quality Management System (QMS) by Clinical Microbiomics are critical to meet the requirements of an ever-expanding customer base. This acquisition provides excellent synergies for DNASense to continue improving the services offered."

The DNASense acquisition marks the completion of the first phase of the company's strategy to build an eco-system of microbiome services that will enable clients and partners to deliver new innovations across human, animal, and environmental applications.

Manoj Dadlani, CCO and Chairman of Clinical Microbiomics, states: "The partnership with DNASense expands our portfolio of services and opens up new segments beyond human microbiome. This will significantly expand our addressable market and support our ambition to stay the global innovation and service leader for the microbiome field."

Clinical Microbiomics is rapidly expanding. The acquisition is the third of its kind in just 18- months for the Danish-American microbiome service company. MS-Omics added leading metabolomics capabilities in October 2022, and the merger with CosmosID created a global multi-omics footprint for microbiome studies including software solutions. The DNASense acquisition facilitates expansion into new applications of microbiome science to better understand diverse biological systems and ecological dynamics. We acknowledge the connections among microbial communities across diverse habitats — from humans, industrial bioprocesses and animals to soil and water — and their cumulative effect on global health and sustainability. By expanding our market presence and our suite of services, we aim to facilitate a deeper understanding of the microbiome's holistic role across a wide range of complex challenges in both humans, non-humans, and the environment.

Commenting on the company's strategy, Anders Grøn, CEO of Clinical Microbiomics, states: "We are a service and innovation company at our core. We rely on attracting the best scientists in our field and delivering results for our clients that yield lasting relationships. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of microbiome science, providing access to the newest technology and expertise for our clients, and expanding the boundaries for where and how microbiome science can be applied."

A new brand reflecting the joint vision of Clinical Microbiomics, MS-Omics, CosmosID, and DNASense will be unveiled in the summer of 2024, marking the beginning of the next chapter for the company and its role in the microbiome revolution.

^1 Clinical Microbiomics, CosmosID, and MS-Omics all merged under the Clinical Microbiomics brand during 2022 and 2023, with a new company name to be announced in 2024, reflecting the integration and expansion of their capabilities.

