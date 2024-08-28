CliniComp Achieves Great Place to Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

90% of employees say CliniComp is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, has achieved certification as a Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The certification, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience, is based on a two-step process that relies on confidentially surveying employees and completing a questionnaire about company culture and benefits.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. According to the company's research, job seekers are 4.5x more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Being named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ business for the second consecutive year is a true testament to the positive environment we have built and the dedicated employees we strive to hire," says Ana Fejerang, Director, People Operations at CliniComp. "This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired. This achievement is not just a milestone but a promise to our employees that their well-being and satisfaction will always be at the heart of what we do."

"Receiving this certification for another year further validates our focus on doing meaningful work where staff feel the impact of their contributions. We understand and embrace the importance of taking care of our staff. From wellness programs to industry-leading benefits, we will continue to find opportunities to provide the best outcomes for our staff, both personally and professionally."

CliniComp's core values of transformation, partnership, passion, and integrity drive its approach to everyday business. As a pioneer of the industry, CliniComp strives for continual advancement toward better, more effective healthcare IT solutions. The company sees technology as a gateway to freedom for clinicians to provide the best possible care; to financial stability and vitality; to happier, healthier patient populations; and to a better, simpler healthcare experience. As a full business partner, CliniComp makes clients' success their success –– providing support every step of the way.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CliniComp stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

A 40-year-old private company, CliniComp is taking healthcare IT into new territories. The company is unwavering in its commitment to providing the most efficient, innovative, intelligent IT solutions. As passionate innovators, the company believes in using the power of technology to enhance the human experience. With unparalleled service, reliable performance, and custom software, CliniComp seeks to elevate industry standards and provide a better healthcare experience for all.

Our highly valued teams come from all industries, from engineers to clinicians to designers. To join us, visit CliniComp Careers.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a proven, innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) solution suite. CliniComp uniquely offers our System as a Service (SYaaS) model, eliminating the exorbitant cost of ownership with rapid deployment of all system components to include hardware, software, and 24/7 all-inclusive support, as a complete package of services for the life of the customer. CliniComp was recognized with MedTech's "Best Electronic Health Record Service" in 2024, distinguishing the breakthrough technology innovation of CliniComp's SYaaS unique and superior model. The CliniComp solution suite is an integrated web-based EHR with an architectural framework that conquers ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges to provide a longitudinal patient record. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR delivers an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity clinical environments. For more information, please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

