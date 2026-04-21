CliniComp Earns Second-Consecutive Platinum Pinnacle Award for Healthcare Technology and Leadership Innovation

Technology leader's System as a Service model recognized for transforming EHR landscape with a unified solution that eliminates hidden costs and financial uncertainty

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable, electronic health record (EHR) solutions, today announced that it has been honored for the second consecutive year with the Platinum Award for Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards.

The award recognizes CliniComp's System as a Service (SYaaS) model, which has fundamentally transformed the traditional EHR landscape by bundling software, hardware, and all-inclusive services into a unified solution, eliminating the hidden costs and financial uncertainty that often burden healthcare organizations.

"Winning the Platinum Pinnacle Award two years running reflects what happens when you build a model that genuinely solves problems," said Kem Graham, Vice President of Growth & Strategy at CliniComp. "Healthcare organizations deserve an EHR partner that delivers on its promises, and our history is a reflection of that: 42 years of zero planned downtime, deployments completed in months, not years, and a fully integrated platform with native AI that works from day one without bolting on third-party solutions."

CliniComp's innovations that earned recognition from the Pinnacle Awards include:

Accelerated implementation: CliniComp's SYaaS model enables healthcare organizations to go live in months, approximately 50% faster than the industry average, allowing them to realize benefits faster while minimizing operational disruption.

CliniComp's SYaaS model enables healthcare organizations to go live in months, approximately 50% faster than the industry average, allowing them to realize benefits faster while minimizing operational disruption. Unmatched reliability: The platform's architectural framework has maintained zero planned downtime for over 42 years, including through natural disasters and other critical events, setting the industry standard for system reliability in high-acuity healthcare environments.

The platform's architectural framework has maintained zero planned downtime for over 42 years, including through natural disasters and other critical events, setting the industry standard for system reliability in high-acuity healthcare environments. Fully integrated platform with native AI: CliniComp delivers an end-to-end EHR across inpatient, ambulatory, ancillaries, and revenue cycle with native AI embedded, including ambient documentation and real-time dashboards, requiring no third-party AI vendors, additional installation, or complex implementation.

CliniComp delivers an end-to-end EHR across inpatient, ambulatory, ancillaries, and revenue cycle with native AI embedded, including ambient documentation and real-time dashboards, requiring no third-party AI vendors, additional installation, or complex implementation. Comprehensive medical device integration: The SYaaS model includes seamless device connectivity, acquiring data across all major medical device categories, including physiological monitors, ventilators, dialysis machines, and infusion pumps, creating a truly integrated healthcare technology ecosystem.

The SYaaS model includes seamless device connectivity, acquiring data across all major medical device categories, including physiological monitors, ventilators, dialysis machines, and infusion pumps, creating a truly integrated healthcare technology ecosystem. Clinician-centered design and transparent pricing: The intuitive, clinician-designed interface adapts to existing workflows rather than forcing change, directly addressing clinician burnout, while the all-inclusive pricing structure eliminates large upfront costs, hidden fees, and financial uncertainty.

"Back-to-back Platinum recognition signals that the industry is ready for a fundamentally different approach to EHR investment," said Graham. "We built the SYaaS model to remove the barriers that have held healthcare organizations back, from unpredictable costs and lengthy implementations to fragmented vendor relationships, so providers can focus their energy and resources at the bedside."

The Pinnacle Awards honor healthcare organizations for making significant contributions to improving patient care, advancing medical technology, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a global healthcare IT leader with over 42 years of advanced innovation. Their New Era EHR Solution Suite offers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform with native AI and integrated ancillary solutions across the care continuum. CliniComp's unique System as a Service (SYaaS) model delivers rapid deployment, all-inclusive support, and eliminates cost ambiguity. In 2024 and 2025, CliniComp earned top honors from MedTech Breakthrough, including "Best Electronic Health Record Service" and the "EHR Innovation Award." CliniComp was also named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology Company in 2025, and received the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Healthcare Technology Trailblazer in 2025 and 2026. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, its web-based EHR ensures seamless interoperability, real-time performance, and unmatched reliability—even in the most complex hospital environments with no planned downtime for decades. Learn more at CliniComp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for CliniComp

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SOURCE CliniComp