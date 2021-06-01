Clinique Welcomes Melissa Barrera as Global Brand Ambassador

Clinique has always defined beauty with a sense of optimism. As the world enthusiastically reopens and returns to in-person activities, Melissa brings joy back to the big screen as she stars in "the movie of the summer," playing Vanessa in Lin-Manuel Miranda's critically acclaimed, much-anticipated musical film, 'In the Heights'. However, Melissa's own vivacious personality and authentic voice are what make her perfect to represent Clinique around the world.

"As we look to the future, and the world begins to reopen, we are filled with a renewed feeling of positivity. Melissa is a talented, beautiful Latina that embodies this spirit of optimism. We are thrilled to bring her passion, energy, and point of view to life and celebrate her heritage that is such an important part of her identity," states Michelle Freyre, Clinique Global General Manager.

Clinique redefined the beauty industry with its custom-fit skincare routines, which give confidence to people all over the world that they could find great skin. Known for its iconic product photography and witty headlines that speak to consumers with intelligence and respect, Clinique redefines what a Global Ambassador means for the 21st century. "We want people of substance to represent Clinique, more than just pretty faces and talking heads. We knew immediately that Melissa's intelligence and passion are inextricable from what make her so beautiful," says Elizabeth Nolan, Clinique Global Creative Director.

Melissa herself adds, "I am thrilled to be a new Global Ambassador for Clinique – an iconic brand the women in my family have loved for generations. As a skincare lover, I'm enjoying discovering the Clinique of today, especially because their products are all good for skin…even the makeup! But Clinique is more than just beauty products – I am proud to be a part of a brand that is led primarily by women. I am also deeply honored to be the first Latina representing the brand globally. Our culture is so multidimensional that one face could never be representative of the entire breadth of Latina beauty, but I'm thrilled to add my voice to this conversation - in both Spanish and English!"

Melissa's talents span acting, singing, and dancing, and her career has taken her all over North America: studying in New York at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, returning home to Mexico to star in the telenovela 'Siempre tuya Acapulco', then back to the US for the television drama 'Vida' and 'In the Heights'. She grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Melissa joins Emilia Clarke in this new role, and both women reflect the values of Clinique - as talented, bright, humanitarian women with bold, brave voices. Clinique will debut new creative featuring Melissa Barrera starting in Fall 2021.

