Clint Stein Elected Chair of Columbia Banking System Board of Directors

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Columbia Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Clint Stein, Columbia's President and Chief Executive Officer, to the additional role of Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 22, 2026. Maria Pope, the immediate past Chair of the Board, was appointed, effective the same date, to serve as Lead Independent Director until Columbia's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. Following the annual meeting, Luis Machuca, the current Chair of Columbia's Nominating and Governance Committee, will succeed Ms. Pope as Lead Independent Director.

The Board's actions reflect its confidence in Mr. Stein's leadership and are intended to support continuity, accountability and strong governance as Columbia executes on its long‑term strategic priorities.

"Clint has demonstrated steady, disciplined leadership and a clear strategic vision for Columbia," said Ms. Pope. "Combining the roles of Chair and CEO at this time will enhance alignment between the Board and management, further strengthening our ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders while remaining firmly committed to strong, independent oversight."

As Lead Independent Director, Ms. Pope will preside over executive sessions of the independent directors; serve as a liaison between the independent directors and the Chair and CEO; be available for direct engagement with shareholders and other stakeholders, as appropriate; and carry out the other duties of the Lead Independent Director as set forth in Columbia's Corporate Governance Policy.

"Maria has been instrumental in guiding our company through a period of significant growth. Her appointment as Lead Independent Director reinforces the Board's commitment to best practice governance and meaningful independent oversight," said Mr. Stein. "I also look forward to continuing to work closely with Luis as he transitions into his new role. His guidance, sound judgment and insightful perspective will continue to serve the Board well as Lead Independent Director."

Through acquisition, Ms. Pope and Mr. Machuca have served on the Columbia Board of Directors since 2014 and 2010, respectively. Mr. Stein has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Columbia since 2020. Under his leadership, the company has focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management and relationship‑driven banking across its markets.

"I am honored by the Board's confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair," Mr. Stein said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board and our leadership team to advance our strategy, serve our clients and communities, and create sustainable long‑term value for our shareholders."

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

