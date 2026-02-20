Columbia Banking System to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Conference

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Columbia Bank, will participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference. Representatives of Columbia are scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audiocast of the presentation, which may contain forward-looking statements, as well as an audio replay will be available in the "News & Market Data – Event Calendar" section of our investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

About Columbia

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025 for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

