Clip unveils Clip Stand 2: Mexico's most comprehensive and versatile countertop terminal, integrating business operations into an all-in-one solution

Clip Stand 2 redefines the category of countertop terminals in Mexico, offering businesses a premium tool that integrates the entire Clip platform with payments, inventory, orders, and management in a single device, faster and more efficiently.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading digital commerce platform, announced today the launch of Clip Stand 2, its new all-in-one smart terminal. This terminal is specifically designed to meet the demands of businesses with high transaction volumes and a constant need for seamless interaction with their customers.

Clip Stand 2 is not just a point of sale, it is a full-service solution that unifies all business operations in a premium tool that integrates payments, inventory, orders, and management in a single device, allowing businesses to gain greater control and productivity while offering an excellent shopping experience to their customers.

"Clip Stand 2 embodies the vision of a terminal that not only processes payments but also manages the entire business. It is a tool created for businesses seeking to optimize their productivity and improve customer interaction, with an exceptional design. With Clip Stand 2, Mexican businesses have a modern, powerful, and truly comprehensive point of sale at their fingertips," said Fernando Gómez Rayón, Head of Payments and Go-to-Market at Clip.

This new generation combines functionality, design, and cutting-edge technology in a tablet format, maintaining Clip's essence of ease and reliability.

Among its key features are:

10.1" HD IPS touchscreen display: ideal for full-service restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, retailers, and self-service stores.

ideal for full-service restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, retailers, and self-service stores. Designed for mobility and the counter: It features a swivel charging base, perfect for seamless counter checkout, and a lightweight aluminum-magnesium build that allows the terminal to be easily removed for use anywhere.

It features a swivel charging base, perfect for seamless counter checkout, and a lightweight aluminum-magnesium build that allows the terminal to be easily removed for use anywhere. Integrated thermal printer: ready to print receipts in seconds.

ready to print receipts in seconds. Professional barcode scanner: perfect for inventory, sales, and product management.

perfect for inventory, sales, and product management. Next-generation processor : with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

: with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. WiFi, 4G, and Bluetooth connectivity: ensuring continuous operation in any environment.

ensuring continuous operation in any environment. Compatible with Clip Catalog , in-store and online orders, payment links, subscriptions, and more.

, in-store and online orders, payment links, subscriptions, and more. Accepts chip, magnetic stripe, and NFC cards , as well as digital payments.

, as well as digital payments. Connects to Clip Box.

Clip Stand 2 offers an all-in-one solution that integrates the entire Clip platform, allowing businesses to manage their operations more quickly and efficiently with the brand's entire value proposition.

Clip Stand 2 is available starting January 20, with a special launch price of $3,999 MXN at clip.mx, with free shipping anywhere in Mexico, and soon also at more than 25,000 physical points of sale at major retailers throughout the country.

With this launch, Clip reaffirms its commitment to democratizing digital payments and financial inclusion throughout Mexico by making solutions available to all businesses, of all sizes, in all industries, and anywhere in the country, that meet the specific needs of each case to provide the best service and experience to their customers.

Make it easy, make it Clip.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with their consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit www.payclip.com or www.clip.mx

