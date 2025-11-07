Clipse Earns Five GRAMMY® Nominations, Marking Major Milestone For Roc Nation Distribution

The Iconic Duo Scored 2026 Nominations for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance & Best Music Video

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clipse earned five GRAMMY® nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for "LET GOD SORT EM OUT" as well as Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips," Best Rap Song for "The Birds Don't Sing," and Best Music Video for "So Be It."

The nominations mark a major moment for Pusha T and Malice and Roc Nation Distribution, considering their album "LET GOD SORT EM OUT" was the duo's first fully independent album release and first full-length album in 16 years. The honors also reflect Roc Nation Distribution's continued mission to elevate independent artists and empower them to push creative boundaries at the highest level.

"This moment is the result of two artists staying true to their vision and continuing to raise the bar of what authenticity sounds like," Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. "Earning five GRAMMY nominations independently is a remarkable achievement, and we're extremely proud to stand beside Clipse as they make history once again."

The achievement also coincides with the release of the duo's GQ Men of the Year cover, continuing Clipse's legendary 2025 run. In the cover story interview, Pusha T made his intentions for the 2026 Grammys clear, saying "Bringing home that hardware would mean everything. We going for it."

Clipse released the "LET GOD SORT EM OUT" in July 2025 and the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart, No. 4 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It marked the group's best first week since their debut album, Lord Willin', peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 2002.

The critically acclaimed album as executive produced by Pharrell Williams and included guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend, The-Dream, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks, and more.

Most recently, Clipse wrapped the U.S. leg of their LET GOD SORT EM OUT tour and are currently touring across Europe. Due to overwhelming demand, they recently announced additional U.S. tour dates following the European run, including shows in Virginia and Brooklyn.

SOURCE Roc Nation Distribution