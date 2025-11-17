Roc Nation Distribution Introduces New Cutting-Edge Dashboard To Empower Independent Artists To Maximize Global Reach

New Proprietary Technology to Provide Roc Nation Distribution Artists With Real-Time Audience Insights, Seamless Automatic Payment, Streamlined Music Distribution & More

Independent Artists Can Now Sign Up To Distribute Music Directly Through Roc Nation Distribution: rocnationdistro.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation Distribution announced the launch of its new, cutting-edge dashboard, which will empower its independent artists to maximize their global audience reach, strengthen their fanbases and unlock new business opportunities by offering all-encompassing tools, services and resources in a centralized hub.

The personalized dashboard will provide artists who distribute music with Roc Nation Distribution with unparalleled streaming analytics, real-time audience and social media insights, seamless music and video distribution to 200+ platforms, streamlined royalty payments, publishing administration, rights distribution, ability to upload motion artwork on DSPs for releases and much more.

There are no upfront costs or subscription fees for the dashboard, which will enable artists to distribute their music globally, maintain ownership of their masters, and retain 85% of their music earnings. The proprietary technology is designed to put more control, insights and opportunities directly in the hands of Roc Nation Distribution artists.

As part of the announcement, independent artists will now be able to sign up and begin distributing their music directly through Roc Nation Distribution's new dashboard. Whether artists are releasing their own music or having their representatives upload on their behalf, the platform is open to musicians seeking to leverage its robust distribution and analytics tools.

"The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution," Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. "It's a one-stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers, so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music's reach without financial barriers. This dashboard is democratizing access to tools and information historically reserved for the very few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today's music industry."

With the new offering, artists now have access to unprecedented, real-time data around their music streaming activity and social media following in unmatched detail. The dashboard analyzes data from Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and more to allow artists to:

Explore Audience Demographics : Artists can view followers broken down by age, geographic location, income, ethnicity and primary streaming platforms.

: Artists can view followers broken down by age, geographic location, income, ethnicity and primary streaming platforms. Access Mentions : Artists can examine the number of people mentioning them, top hashtags associated with their music and most-used emojis in relation to their content.

: Artists can examine the number of people mentioning them, top hashtags associated with their music and most-used emojis in relation to their content. Evaluate Social Sentiment : Artists can observe the most influential accounts that are talking about them as well as the top performing posts mentioning them.

: Artists can observe the most influential accounts that are talking about them as well as the top performing posts mentioning them. Identify Alignment with Influential Accounts : Artists can see which influencers their followers are interacting with most.

: Artists can see which influencers their followers are interacting with most. Assess Brand Affinity: Artists can identify influential accounts with overlapping audiences and evaluate insights showing which brands the artist's audience is engaging with.

Beyond exceptional social metrics, the dashboard also simplifies how artists are paid and how revenue splits with collaborators are navigated. Roc Nation Distribution offers automatic payments directly to artists' bank accounts or PayPal accounts and also includes built-in revenue-splitting tools that ensure seamless royalty payments to partners and producers.

The platform also offers additional streamline features, such as the ability to store artist and contributor information. Additionally, users can save their progress on file uploads and metadata entry, allowing them to continue building the release until it's ready for submission. These added functionalities will subsequently enable artists to easily upload EPs and albums on tight turnarounds, so they can focus on delivering their art, creating enhanced listening experiences and increasing their engagement.

The dashboard was developed in partnership with Linked by Air, an internationally recognized design and technology studio that works with culture-defining organizations to activate new opportunities, establish long-lasting capabilities, and build change in the world. Founded in 2006 by partners Tamara Maletic and Dan Michaelson, the Brooklyn-based studio integrates strategy, innovation, user experience, interaction and visual design, and software development to create transformational tools and platforms.

"The platform connects art and commerce," said Michaelson. "Today's musicians are technically skilled. We want to grow with you—from making the music only you can make, to seeing the revenue hit your bank account, and on to greater things. That's why we tried to make a platform that feels more like the pads of a sampler than an accounting system."

The dashboard will be accessible to Roc Nation Distribution artists such as Clipse, Rapsody, Flau'jae, Yailin La Mas Viral, The LOX, SAINt JHN, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Jay Electronica, Bootsy Collins, and many more who distribute with Roc Nation Distribution.

The announcement comes after Clipse just earned five Grammy nominations, marking a major milestone for Roc Nation Distribution. The group scored nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for "LET GOD SORT EM OUT" as well as Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips," Best Rap Song for "The Birds Don't Sing," and Best Music Video for "So Be It."

Earlier this year, Rapsody also captured her first-ever Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her song "3:AM."

SOURCE Roc Nation Distribution