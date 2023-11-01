Clonidine Micropellet Epidural Injections Fuel Growth in Global Sciatica Treatment Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sciatica Treatment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sciatica treatment market is poised for substantial expansion, with an anticipated growth of USD 3.08 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this market growth include the rising awareness about sciatica, an increase in the prevalence of risk factors for sciatica, and regulatory support for pipeline drugs.

Market Segmentation

The sciatica treatment market is segmented based on end-users, products, and geographical landscape:

By End-user

  1. Hospital
  2. Clinics
  3. Others

By Product

  1. Non-surgical treatment
  2. Surgical treatment

By Geographical Landscape

  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. Asia
  4. Rest of World (ROW)

Key Drivers and Trends

The development of clonidine micropellet epidural injections is identified as one of the primary drivers of market growth in the sciatica treatment sector. Additionally, increasing investments in research on sciatica and the growing awareness of physiotherapy as an effective treatment for sciatica are expected to drive significant demand in the market.

Key Players

The global sciatica treatment market features a diverse range of key players, including:

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Apotex Inc.
  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
  • Bayer AG
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Elam Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • KOLON LIFE SCIENCE
  • Lupin Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Omega Laser Systems Ltd.
  • Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfz24y

