Clopay® Wins Best of IBS™ Award at 2026 International Builders' Show

Selected from more than 300 entries and judged by a panel of 42 independent industry and media professionals, the Best of IBS Awards spotlight products that meaningfully move the industry forward. This year, Clopay didn't just add a new feature; it introduced a new way of thinking about what a garage door can be.

A First for the Garage Door Industry: Power to the Panels

With C-Power, Clopay is introducing a patented technology platform that delivers power directly to the garage door panels, unlocking functionality previously unavailable on an exterior-rated moving door.

The first application, Click-to-Conceal Panels, allows the glass to transition from clear to opaque using a wireless remote. It's a smart solution for homeowners using their garage as flexible living space, offering daylight and outdoor views when desired, and privacy and security when needed.

The glass is housed in a weather-resistant, 2-1/8-inch-thick commercial-grade aluminum frame with a fully integrated power system. All wiring is concealed within the door sections for a clean appearance and simple installation.

In addition to the visual impact, C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels provide many performance benefits. Clear glass reduces the need for artificial lighting during the day. When opaque, the panels help block UV rays and limit heat gain, supporting year-round comfort while protecting interiors, finishes, artwork and vehicles from fading.

Transforming the Garage into Living Space

C-Power technology opens new design possibilities for architects and residential builders. Full-view glass garage doors can now be specified without committing homeowners to permanent transparency. Customers get the modern, light-filled aesthetic they want, with built-in control.

By eliminating the traditional trade-off between openness and privacy, C-Power expands how garages are integrated into home elevations, indoor-outdoor transitions and overall design strategy.

A space once reserved for parking and storage can function as a home gym, workshop, entertainment area or a showcase vehicle gallery filled with natural light. At night, or anytime privacy is desired, the garage can be secured with the touch of a button.

The door's architectural versatility is already on display at The New American Home (TNAH), the official showcase home of IBS 2026, where it contributes to the home's seamless indoor-outdoor living experience and modern curb appeal.

Building the Future of the Category

As one of the largest and most influential trade shows in residential construction, the International Builders' Show sets the tone for where the industry is headed. With its second Best of IBS win in two years, Clopay signals that the future of garage doors isn't incremental, it's transformational.

"This award is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes not just a product, but a platform for the future," said Victor Weldon, President and CEO of Clopay Corporation. "Bringing power directly to the panels opens the garage door to innovations our industry has never seen before. Click-to-Conceal Panels is just the beginning. We're excited about the new possibilities this creates for homeowners, architects and builders alike."

In 2025, Clopay took home Best in Show for its VertiStack® Avante® door, an innovative system that replaces traditional overhead tracks with a compact vertical stacking design, resulting in a cleaner aesthetic and open ceiling space. That added clearance can be used for lighting, fans, storage, or accommodating taller vehicles and car lifts.

"As flexible living and indoor-outdoor entertaining take priority, garage doors are emerging as a smart, design-forward solution," added Weldon. "Clopay is driven to continue investing in new products to help customers transform spaces at home and at work."

The residential Avante door with C-Power enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels, as well as a commercial version of the door, will be available in Spring 2026. Visit clopaydoor.com for more information.

About Clopay Corporation

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation ("Clopay") is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell®, Cookson®, and Clopay® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates four manufacturing facilities and 57 distribution centers. For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com .

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.





Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its subsidiaries, visit www.griffon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

