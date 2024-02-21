ClorDiSys' Chlorine Dioxide Gas Medical Device Sterilization Noted as One of the "Best of MD&M West"

News provided by

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc

21 Feb, 2024, 14:12 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClorDiSys attended the 2024 MD&M West Conference in Anaheim, California to present their chlorine dioxide gas sterilization services and equipment.  As part of the conference ClorDiSys Project Manager, Emily Lorcheim, presented, "Ambient Temperature Medical Device Sterilization with Chlorine Dioxide Gas."  This presentation was declared as one of the, "Best of MD&M West" through communications and was highlighted in the article, "Is Chlorine Dioxide the Answer to the 'EtO Problem'?"  Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization is indeed the closest alternative to ethylene oxide, with significant advancements as well.  It is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and lacks harmful residuals.  A key point is that chlorine dioxide is a true gas, meaning that it will penetrate tight areas and fill a chamber completely and evenly, rather than condense onto surfaces or limit penetration as a vapor would.  Since it is non-explosive at use concentrations, chlorine dioxide can sterilize embedded batteries, whereas ethylene oxide causes many restrictions to advanced technology that features these. 

Continue Reading

An emphasis within the presentation was that chlorine dioxide gas is an ambient temperature sterilization method, which is especially beneficial to cold-chain products.  Ambient temperature sterilization offers high material and product compatibility and eliminates degradation that the elevated temperature of an ethylene oxide cycle can cause.  There is typically a significantly reduced overall Time Out of Refrigeration for products when sterilized with chlorine dioxide gas.  Cycles frequently are 1/10th of the time that an equivalent ethylene oxide cycle would be.  Unlike other low temperature sterilization methods, chlorine dioxide can also successfully sterilize cellulosic materials. 

ClorDiSys' Pure CD™ Sterilization method was developed by Johnson and Johnson and produces a non-acidic gas that is gentle on materials and is an EPA registered sterilant.  ClorDiSys  is an FDA registered contract sterilization facility, but also manufactures sterilization chambers, allowing for sterilization to be brought in-house.  Since it is non-explosive, this is an economical and simple approach for manufacturers who want to save on time and costs. 

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys is a New Jersey based business manufacturing sterilization equipment and providing services.  ClorDiSys developed its technology through Johnson and Johnson, and chlorine dioxide gas has been providing true sterilization of medical devices for over 25 years.

Media Contact: Emily Lorcheim, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc, Phone: 908-236-4100, [email protected], 50 Tannery Rd, Suite 1, Branchburg, NJ 08876

SOURCE ClorDiSys Solutions Inc

Also from this source

Premier dispositif médical à pénétrer le marché européen proposant une approche durable et innovante de stérilisation au dioxyde de chlore gazeux

Premier dispositif médical à pénétrer le marché européen proposant une approche durable et innovante de stérilisation au dioxyde de chlore gazeux

Le tout premier marquage CE a été attribué à un dispositif médical stérilisé au dioxyde de chlore gazeux conformément à la nouvelle réglementation...
Erstes medizinisches Gerät auf dem europäischen Markt mit nachhaltigem, innovativem Sterilisationsverfahren mit Chlordioxidgas

Erstes medizinisches Gerät auf dem europäischen Markt mit nachhaltigem, innovativem Sterilisationsverfahren mit Chlordioxidgas

Das erste CE-Zeichen überhaupt wurde für ein medizinisches Gerät vergeben, das gemäß den neuen MDR-Vorschriften mit Chlordioxidgas sterilisiert wurde....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.