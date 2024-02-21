ClorDiSys' Chlorine Dioxide Gas Medical Device Sterilization Noted as One of the "Best of MD&M West"

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClorDiSys attended the 2024 MD&M West Conference in Anaheim, California to present their chlorine dioxide gas sterilization services and equipment. As part of the conference ClorDiSys Project Manager, Emily Lorcheim, presented, "Ambient Temperature Medical Device Sterilization with Chlorine Dioxide Gas." This presentation was declared as one of the, "Best of MD&M West" through communications and was highlighted in the article, "Is Chlorine Dioxide the Answer to the 'EtO Problem'?" Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization is indeed the closest alternative to ethylene oxide, with significant advancements as well. It is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and lacks harmful residuals. A key point is that chlorine dioxide is a true gas, meaning that it will penetrate tight areas and fill a chamber completely and evenly, rather than condense onto surfaces or limit penetration as a vapor would. Since it is non-explosive at use concentrations, chlorine dioxide can sterilize embedded batteries, whereas ethylene oxide causes many restrictions to advanced technology that features these.

An emphasis within the presentation was that chlorine dioxide gas is an ambient temperature sterilization method, which is especially beneficial to cold-chain products. Ambient temperature sterilization offers high material and product compatibility and eliminates degradation that the elevated temperature of an ethylene oxide cycle can cause. There is typically a significantly reduced overall Time Out of Refrigeration for products when sterilized with chlorine dioxide gas. Cycles frequently are 1/10th of the time that an equivalent ethylene oxide cycle would be. Unlike other low temperature sterilization methods, chlorine dioxide can also successfully sterilize cellulosic materials.

Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization is the closest alternative to ethylene oxide, with significant advancements as well. Post this

ClorDiSys' Pure CD™ Sterilization method was developed by Johnson and Johnson and produces a non-acidic gas that is gentle on materials and is an EPA registered sterilant. ClorDiSys is an FDA registered contract sterilization facility, but also manufactures sterilization chambers, allowing for sterilization to be brought in-house. Since it is non-explosive, this is an economical and simple approach for manufacturers who want to save on time and costs.

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys is a New Jersey based business manufacturing sterilization equipment and providing services. ClorDiSys developed its technology through Johnson and Johnson, and chlorine dioxide gas has been providing true sterilization of medical devices for over 25 years.

Media Contact: Emily Lorcheim, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc, Phone: 908-236-4100, [email protected], 50 Tannery Rd, Suite 1, Branchburg, NJ 08876

SOURCE ClorDiSys Solutions Inc