ClorDiSys Expands Chlorine Dioxide Gas Medical Device Sterilization into Europe

News provided by

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc

30 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Branchburg, NJ, officially expands its presence in Europe for its chlorine dioxide gas technology for Medical Device sterilization at the PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since establishing its Pure CD™ as a primary method for replacing ethylene oxide gas in the US due to ethylene oxide's health and environmental concerns, it is now further expanding the technology into Europe. Chlorine dioxide gas performs in a near identical manner as that of ethylene oxide, the current industry standard. However, chlorine dioxide gas is void of the safety concerns ethylene oxide has. ClorDiSys' chlorine dioxide gas is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and is a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered sterilant. Chlorine dioxide vacuum pressure sterilizers allow for the option of the sterilization of complex designed devices within bulk packaging, as well as a vast reduction in cycle time and complexity of the chlorine dioxide gas sterilization process. Items can be loaded into the sterilization chamber and the entire cycle, including aeration, occurs within. Cycles range depending on each device's requirements, but typically last from four to eight hours, start to finish. The sterilization process also operates at ambient temperature, which is a true benefit for cold chain products and temperature sensitive materials. 

At the PDA conference in Gothenburg, ClorDiSys presented a poster discussing the validation of a cold chain, recombinant protein, pre-filled syringe, which degraded with ethylene oxide sterilization and was unsuitable for alternative sterilization modalities. Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization is the optimal option for this drug, as well as many other devices, because the cycles are a fraction of the time of what the necessary ethylene oxide cycle would be, and the temperature within the chamber did not exceed 21 degrees Celsius. Also, the packaging was able to be sterilized as well since cellulose products are compatible with chlorine dioxide gas.

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc. is a New Jersey based business that manufactures sterilization and disinfection equipment and provides decontamination services. ClorDiSys developed its technology through Johnson and Johnson, and chlorine dioxide gas has been providing true sterilization for medical devices for over 25 years.

SOURCE ClorDiSys Solutions Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.