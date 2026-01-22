Clorox Announces Acquisition of GOJO Industries, Makers of Purell®, Market Leader in Skin Health and Hygiene

Expands Clorox's position in health and hygiene to include skin hygiene

Clorox's scale, innovation and distribution capabilities poised to accelerate consumer growth for the Purell brand while GOJO's B2B reach and capabilities bolster Clorox's professional business

Acquisition is growth accretive and advances IGNITE strategy; further evolving Clorox's portfolio to strengthen its ability to deliver more consistent, profitable growth

Clorox Announces Acquisition of GOJO Industries, Makers of Purell®

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GOJO Industries, a leader of skin health and hygiene solutions, for $2.25 billion in cash, including anticipated tax benefits valued at approximately $330 million for a net purchase price of $1.92 billion. Adding Purell to Clorox's portfolio of trusted brands expands Clorox's position in health and hygiene for consumers and institutional end users alike.

Founded in 1946 by Goldie and Jerry Lippman, GOJO has grown to nearly $800 million in annual sales and has a long history of delivering mid–single‑digit growth with a three-year CAGR of 5%. Its portfolio of hand hygiene solutions generates more than 80% of revenue through a broad and stable network of B2B distributors underpinned by roughly 20 million soap and sanitizer dispensers that drive recurring demand. The Purell brand - trusted for safe, effective hygiene - holds the #1 share position in hand sanitizer across both B2B and retail channels.

"GOJO's deep commitment to innovation and delivering superior value in skin hygiene has built Purell into one of the most trusted names in homes, healthcare facilities, schools and businesses around the world – a name that is virtually synonymous with skin hygiene. This strong foundation, coupled with a large installed base and deep relationships in the fast-growing B2B channel has driven decades of consistent performance," said Linda Rendle, chair and chief executive officer of The Clorox Company. "This is a compelling acquisition that evolves our portfolio and scales our fastest growing, most profitable operating segment – Health and Wellness - as we execute our IGNITE strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value."

"This is a momentous day for all of us at GOJO," said Carey Jaros, president and chief executive officer of GOJO Industries. "GOJO and Clorox are united by our shared commitment to make the world a cleaner and healthier place. I have long admired Clorox's ability to create great consumer brands and products that are beloved in households around the world. Clorox brings world-class consumer expertise, and they have the resources to accelerate our growth in retail channels. I'm incredibly excited about what's ahead as we combine our leading brands, talented organizations and complementary capabilities to deliver best-in-class health and hygiene solutions to customers across the world. And I'm proud to carry forward the 80-year legacy of the Lippman Kanfer Family, who founded and led the business for three generations in Northeast Ohio."

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition of GOJO is expected to deliver both near- and long-term strategic benefits to Clorox.

Advances Portfolio Evolution to Strengthen Strategic Advantage : Expands Clorox's position in health and hygiene with a renowned and trusted brand in Purell – expanding reach across B2B and retail channels.

: Expands Clorox's position in health and hygiene with a renowned and trusted brand in Purell – expanding reach across B2B and retail channels. Capitalizes on Attractive Category Tailwinds : Provides exposure to sizeable and growing categories underpinned by favorable macro and consumer tailwinds where brand trust provides differentiation.

: Provides exposure to sizeable and growing categories underpinned by favorable macro and consumer tailwinds where brand trust provides differentiation. Accelerates Purell's Growth Opportunities in Retail : Brings the renowned Purell brand into Clorox's strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands, where it will be able to benefit from Clorox's proven brand-building, consumer-led innovation, retailer relationships and distribution capabilities.

: Brings the renowned Purell brand into Clorox's strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands, where it will be able to benefit from Clorox's proven brand-building, consumer-led innovation, retailer relationships and distribution capabilities. Drives Further Growth and Profitability with Enhanced B2B Reach & Capabilities : Combines GOJO's commercial, manufacturing, R&D, and regulatory capabilities with Clorox's strengths to create a best-in-class B2B platform.

: Combines GOJO's commercial, manufacturing, R&D, and regulatory capabilities with Clorox's strengths to create a best-in-class B2B platform. Brings Together Two Complementary Organizations: Cultural and organizational compatibility with strong management team and talent creates a solid foundation to drive meaningful, long-term value. GOJO will continue to be based in Ohio, and strategic integration will help ensure the combined businesses and all customers realize the benefits of the companies' joint capabilities.

Delivers Strong Financial Returns

The transaction is expected to accelerate the financial performance of the company and create long-term shareholder value.

Contributes a recurring revenue and stable earnings base to Clorox

Accretive to growth and supports Clorox's long-term sales growth target of 3-5%

Poised to generate at least $50 million in run-rate cost synergies, leveraging Clorox's scale and holistic margin management capabilities

Accretive to Clorox's adjusted EBITDA margins after realization of run-rate cost synergies, neutral in the first year

Accretive to Clorox's adjusted EPS in the second year; neutral in the first year

Transaction Details

The transaction is valued at $2.25 billion, including anticipated tax benefits valued at approximately $330 million for a purchase price of $1.92 billion. The transaction value represents an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.9x net of anticipated tax benefits and an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.1x net of anticipated tax benefits and run-rate cost synergies.

Clorox plans to fund the transaction primarily through debt financing. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of Clorox's Fiscal Year 2026, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Excluding the impact from the transaction, Clorox reaffirms its fiscal year 2026 outlook for net sales, diluted EPS and adjusted EPS as provided in its Nov. 3, 2025 earnings release when the company guided to the lower end of the range.

"Our plans for the year remain on track, and we're confirming our top and bottom-line outlook. We remain laser‑focused on executing our back half plans, supported by a strong pipeline of innovation and a robust demand‑creation plan. Given the complementary business, operations and culture of GOJO Industries, we are excited to seamlessly integrate this acquisition while staying on track to achieve our strategic and financial priorities," said Rendle.

As previously announced, the company will host a live Q&A audio webcast for analysts at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 to discuss in further detail its second-quarter financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast for This Transaction

Clorox will host a live webcast to discuss the transaction with Chair and CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. Access to the webcast, along with this press release and supporting slide presentation, will be available and archived on the Clorox Investor Site.

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as Clorox's financial advisor in this transaction, with Cooley LLP acting as legal advisor. Harris Williams LLC is acting as GOJO Industries' financial advisor with Jones Day acting as legal advisor.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

About GOJO

GOJO was founded in 1946 by Goldie and Jerry Lippman, whose GOJO® Hand Cleaner helped rubber factory workers safely and effectively remove carbon black and grease. From the invention of Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer to the world's first touch-free soap dispenser, for nearly 80 years, GOJO has continued to use science-based innovation to keep people healthy and well. Today, GOJO and Purell soaps, hand sanitizers, and surface products continue to set the standard for consumers, hospitals, schools and restaurants. GOJO is headquartered in Akron, Ohio and manufactures its products in Northeast Ohio.

