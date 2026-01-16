Clorox Expands Partnership with Realize the Dream to Mobilize Employee Volunteer Service Globally

Key News

The Clorox Company commits 300,000 employee volunteer hours to support thriving communities and advance Realize the Dream's goal of 100 million service hours by 2029.

Building on its Oakland, California roots, Clorox expands its partnership with Realize the Dream, mobilizing teammates to support schools, families, and community well-being through hands-on service and educational resources.

Clorox's multi-year commitment honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, engaging employees in service that promotes inclusion, health, and opportunity for all.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced its expanded partnership with Realize the Dream, a national service initiative honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of connecting people through service. The new Clorox initiative, Every Hour Counts, is a multi-year commitment to mobilize thousands of employees globally toward Realize the Dream's ambitious goal of 100 million volunteer hours by 2029, coinciding with Dr. King's 100th birthday.

"This effort reflects Clorox's long-standing history of giving back and our deep commitment to supporting local communities," said Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer Shanique Bonelli-Moore. "By pledging 300,000 volunteer hours and partnering with Realize the Dream, we are honoring Dr. King's legacy while mobilizing our teammates to live our purpose every day. When the communities we serve are well and thriving, Clorox is stronger too."

This commitment builds on the existing partnership between Realize the Dream and the Clorox brand, launched in 2025, which includes a donation of two million Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to schools and communities across the U.S. as well as the development and deployment of a free K–6 curriculum designed to help teachers and parents foster practical life skills and uplift communities through the feel-good power of clean. The expanded partnership extends this impact, engaging Clorox teammates across the globe in meaningful service that brings the company's purpose to life in communities where they live and work.

"Martin Luther King Jr. taught us that service is not charity. It is the work of justice and the pathway to the Beloved Community," said Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, Co-Founders of Realize the Dream. "The Clorox Company's pledge of 300,000 hours is a powerful step toward our goal of 100 million hours of service by 2029. That is how we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., by rolling up our sleeves and working side by side to build the future our children deserve."

Clorox and its portfolio of brands have a long-standing legacy of giving back through nonprofit partnerships and community involvement where its employees live and work. On a national and international level, the company has partnerships with the American Red Cross and other organizations with an emphasis on community wellness, disease prevention and disaster relief.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

About Realize the Dream

With the leadership of Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King, Realize the Dream seeks to inspire generational change and mobilize 100 million hours of service by 2029, marking the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth. By uniting Americans through service, the initiative fosters connection, builds empathy, and advances collective action nationwide. Learn more and get involved at realizethedream.org.

