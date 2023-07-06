Clorox Announces Aug. 2 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

OAKLAND, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) will issue its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Aug. 2, 2023. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:

1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET : Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website

/ : Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET : Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen

Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

