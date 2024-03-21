Clorox Divests its Operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

Sale advances Clorox's IGNITE strategy to evolve its portfolio for long term profitable growth

OAKLAND, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) (the "company" or "Clorox") today announced the sale of certain wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, "Clorox Argentina"), with operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, to Apex Capital, a private equity fund associated with Grupo Mariposa, a 139-year old food and beverage company with operations in 16 countries, and an investment group led by Diego Barral, former senior vice president and general manager of International at Clorox. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction included Clorox Argentina's two production plants, as well as rights to certain Clorox brands in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay and shared intellectual property across those brands. The transaction does not include Clorox's Latin America research and development and corporate hubs, which will remain in Argentina to support Clorox's ongoing operations in other Latin American markets and provide transitional services to Clorox Argentina under its new ownership. Clorox Argentina's employees, including all production staff, will remain employed by Clorox Argentina (to be renamed and operate under the name of "Grupo Ayudin") except for employees dedicated to the R&D and corporate hubs, who will remain with Clorox under a new corporate structure in Argentina.

"This transaction supports our IGNITE strategy and our commitment to evolve our portfolio to increase our focus on our core business to drive more consistent, profitable growth," said Chair and CEO Linda Rendle. "I would like to thank our teammates in Argentina for effectively managing the business in this dynamic operating environment. The new owners share our values and bring proven local operating experience and we believe their focus on maximizing the potential of the business will position it to deliver continued growth that benefits consumers and employees."

Clorox Argentina represents approximately 2% of the company's fiscal year 2024 net sales outlook provided in the most recent February 2024 earnings release. As a result of this transaction, the company will incur a one-time, after-tax charge of approximately $233 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (or approximately a $1.87 reduction to earnings per share). The vast majority of this charge is driven by the non-cash release of approximately $222 million of accumulated currency translation previously recorded in equity. This transaction is expected to reduce the company's fiscal year 2024 net sales growth by approximately half a point and adjusted earnings per share by $0.00 to $0.02 cents. The company is not otherwise reiterating any prior guidance.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for significant items that are nonrecurring or unusual. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. Adjusted EPS is supplemental information that management uses to help evaluate the company's historical and prospective financial performance on a consistent basis over time. Management believes that by adjusting for certain items affecting comparability of performance over time, such as the pension settlement charge, incremental costs related to the cyberattack, asset impairments, charges related to the streamlined operating model, charges related to the digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment, significant losses/(gains) related to acquisitions or dispositions, and other nonrecurring or unusual items, investors and management are able to gain additional insight into the company's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis over time. However, adjusted EPS may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation or differences in which items are incorporated into these adjustments.

